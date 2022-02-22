Mobile Legends: Adventure Hero tier list – Best heroes for every faction in 2022

Looking for a Mobile Legends: Adventure hero tier list to help you to know which characters are currently best suited in the game in 2022? Check out the entire tier list below to find out everything you need to know.

Mobile Legends: Adventure is an idle RPG that doesn’t require heavy-grinding to progress. However, with a plethora of characters from Mobile Legends: Bang Bang available in the game and only five allotted slots for every combat party, choosing the best heroes can be a little confusing.

Nevertheless, we have you covered with a detailed tier list for all the available factions and heroes in Mobile Legends: Adventure. With that being said, let’s dive in and check out everything you need to know about the hero tier list for the RPG.

Mobile Legends: Adventure factions

As already mentioned, heroes in Mobile Legends: Adventure are categorized by the faction they belong to. With that in mind, there is a total of seven different factions in the game:

Light

Dark

Elemental

Tech

Martial

Order

Chaos

Because the strength of a particular hero relies on specific scenarios that they’re in – from the synergy between the heroes in a party to how an enemy counters them – we’ve broken down our Mobile Legends: Adventure tier list, faction by faction:

Mobile Legends: Adventure hero tier list

Light

Heroes belonging to this faction are usually great at providing buffs and additional perks to other heroes in a combat party. Additionally, these heroes are also capable of dealing moderate bursts of damage when the situation calls for it.

Tier Heroes A Kagura, Odette, Gatotkaca B Silvanna, Uranus, Mecha Layla, Kimmy C Fanny, Chang’e, Freya, Kaja, Guinevere, Gusion D Minsitthar, Tigreal, Rafaela

Dark

These heroes are specifically known for their crowd-controlling abilities. Apart from that, some of them are also equipped with abilities that can turn the enemy’s strength against them in the field of battle.

Tier Heroes A Argus, Lylia, Vexana B Selena, Thamuz, Alice, Granger C Moskov, Karina, Hanzo, Aldous D Balmond, Bane, Helcurt

Elemental

Heroes from this faction usually depend on elements like ice, fire, earth, and others to cast their abilities. The heroes listed below feature a variety of abilities that allows them to fulfill a high utility role in combat parties.

Tier Heroes A Harley, Esmeralda, Hylos B Belerick, Estes, Aurora C Valir, Gord, Kadita, Grock, Badang D Cyclops, Eudora, Miya

Tech

Tech heroes are brilliantly suited to come up with their own brilliant inventions and mecha-builds that can turn the entire course of a battle. Most of the abilities featured by these heroes are used to grant buffs to other members present in the party.

Tier Heroes A Atlas, Claude B Karrie, Natan, Layla, Lolita, Alpha C Angela, Lesley, Saber, X.Borg, Jawhead D Diggie, Bruno

Martial

Heroes belonging to this faction are known for their physical prowess and their capability of dealing massive physical damage to enemy heroes. Apart from that, most of these heroes are also equipped with crowd-controlling abilities, making them one of the most aggressive factions in Mobile Legends: Adventure.

Tier Heroes A Akai, Irithel, Masha B Clint, Hanabi, Nana C Lapu-Lapu, Wanwan, Hayabusa, Lancelot, Zilong D Alucard, Franco, Hilda, Yi Sun-Shin

Order

Order heroes can are one of the strongest factions in the game. On top of being able to provide buffs to their allies, they are also capable of inflicting massive bursts of damage to the enemy. When combined with a balanced party, these Mobile Legends: Adventure heroes can become exceptional fighters.

Tier Heroes A Lunox, Oberon B Akashic, Tia C Xeno, Amaterasu, Hwang Jini D Gavana, Karihmet

Chaos

Undoubtedly the scariest faction in the game, Chaos heroes are capable of massive crowd-controlling effects. This makes these heroes a perfect addition to any combat party – after all, crowd-controlling the enemy in an RPG is one of the most effective ways to keep your enemies at bay.

Tier Heroes A Shar B Shah Torre, Yu Zhong C Martis, Apostae D Anna, Zhask

Heroes that feature in the A and B tiers are the ones that you should be looking to use in your combat party. However, it is important to ensure that you have selected the proper faction of heroes that you are gonna need for the specific quest that you’re about to start.

So, there you have it – that’s our Mobile Legends: Adventure hero tier list for February 2022. Make sure to check back in the future for any changes.

