Ainrun beats Elden Ring DLC last boss with only 1 HP

Ainrun beat Promised Consort Radahn with only one HP, one FP, and one stamina point in an insane Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Run that ended on October 21, 2024.

Known for his impressive no-hit runs in games like Elden Ring Ainrun has mastered his latest playthrough, aiming to beat the game with minimum stats, not upgrading his health, FP, or stamina.

Of course, getting through Elden Ring, especially the DLC, with such bare stats was always going to be an uphill battle, but pure skill and experience eventually led him to victory.

As expected, this was far from a no-hit run, with the streamer dying many, many times. However, this was mostly due to him only having 1 stamina point throughout his run, which made taking no hits almost impossible.

For example, when facing the final boss, it was revealed he died 900 times. Sharing on X he explained, “The 1 HP didn’t matter much ’cause I’m used to no-hit runs. The 1 stam was the worst part. You can’t chain actions like spam rolls or do combos, cause every action takes stamina and goes to the negative.”

“You need to wait a whole second for your stamina to go back to the positive before you can do another action. The 1 FP meant I couldn’t cheese bosses or use Ash of Wars or anything. Just pure movement and parries and self-hate.”

Essentially, having only 1 stamina point prevented him from dodging effectively, leading to most of his deaths. It’s also not much of a flex for Ainrun to say that his 1 HP didn’t matter much – because if he had more stamina in his playthrough, he likely would never have died anyway.

As a Souls game, Elden Ring is known for its punishing difficulty, with many players struggling to beat Radahn after spending over 100 hours upgrading their character, a testament to his battle prowess.

In the video, Ainrun can be seen flawlessly dodging, parrying, and countering Radahn with a display of skill that can only make other Elden Lords bow in acknowledgment – even if FromSoftware nerfing this battle still stings.

Ainrun isn’t the only streamer to beat Elden Ring under-leveled, with Kai Cenet also being woefully underpowered when he also went toe-to-toe with Radahn. However, like Ainrun, Cenet also prevailed due to his skill.