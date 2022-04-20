Arknights tier list (April 2022): Best characters & operators for every class

This Arknights tier list will provide you with an up-to-date ranking of which heroes you should be selecting for your combat party, so keep reading to find out the best operators for every role in April 2022.

Hypergryph’s Arknights features tactical RPG combined with tower defense objectives that can keep you on your toes throughout gameplay. With almost 100 characters to choose from, making the ideal selection for your combat party can be fairly confusing.

Additionally, with each of the operators being segregated into eight different classes, this can make it even more confusing for players to make that all-important choice. Fear not, though, as we’ve got you covered with this detailed tier list for all the available classes and operators in the game.

Without any further ado, let’s dive in and check out everything that you need to know about the tier list for all operators in Arknights for April 2022.

What are the classes in Arknights?

As already mentioned, all the operators in Arknights are broken down according to their in-game class.

There is a total of eight different classes in the game:

Caster

Guard

Defender

Medic

Specialists

Sniper

Supporter

Vanguard

Arknights operator tier list

The true strength of an operator depends entirely on the specific scenario as well as how that character synergizes with the other operators in the party. Owing to this, we have broken down our tier list class by class to help you pick the best choices from each of the eight classes in Arknights.

As a general rule of thumb, operators that feature in the A and B tiers are those that you should be looking to ensure you use as often as possible in Arknights.

Caster tier list for Arknights

Specializing in magic damage, Casters are usually ranged operators with a fairly limited health pool. Don’t let this put you off, though, as the best casters can wipe out entire armies with their abilities in a matter of mere seconds.

Tier Heroes A Carnelian, Dusk, Ceobe, Eyjafjalla, Ifrit, Mostima B Amiya, Absinthe, Lava the Purgatory, Beeswax, Click, Gitano, Iris, Leonhardt, Mint C Passenger, Skyfire, Greyy, Haze D Leizi, 12F, Tomimi, Durin, Lava, Steward, Nightmare

Guard tier list for Arknights

Guards are melee-based operators who can block enemies while also soaking up bursts of damage coming from the enemy. While these characters are nowhere close to being the front-line for your party, instead, they deal a notable amount of physical damage with their attacks alongside a not-so-squishy health pool.

Tier Heroes A La Pluma, Blaze, Ch’en, Hellagur, Lappland, Mountain, SilverAsh, Skadi, Specter, Surtr B Thorns, Tequila, Pallas, Akafuyu, Amiya (Guard), Astesia, Ayerscape, ‘k, Broca, Cutter, Flamebringer, Flint, Franka, Indra, Savage, Utage, Whislash C Tachanka, Sideroca, Mousse, Jackie, Melantha, Matoimaru, Conviction, Estelle, Beehunter, Arene D Dobermann, Swire, Popukar, Castle-3, Frostleaf, Midnight

Defender tier list for Arknights

The front-line operators in Arknights, Defenders are extremely sustainable characters, capable of withstanding anything that the enemy might throw at them. However, you should note that these operators are not capable of dealing much damage and are mostly useful for blocking incoming attacks.

Tier Heroes A Eunectes, Mudrock, Nian, Hoshiguma, Blemishine, Saria, Liskarm B Ashlock, Nearl, Heavyrain, Bison, Asbestos, Blitz, Cuora, Croissant C Vulcan, Matterhorn, Hung, Gummy, Bubble, Dur-Nar D Beagle, Cardigan, Noir Corne, Spot

Medic tier list for Arknights

As the name suggests, Medic operators excel at healing their allies instead of attacking the enemies, and as such, it should be noted that these operators are extremely squishy. With very low defensive attributes, Medic operators should be positioned accordingly in combat to increase their overall survivability.

Tier Heroes A Kal’tsit, Ptilopsis, Shining, Warfarin B Nightingale, Breeze, Mulberry, Silence, Whisperain, Perfumer, Tuye C Folinic, Ceylon, Myrrh, Sussurro, Purestream D Gavial, Ansel, Hibiscus, Lancet-2

Specialists tier list for Arknights

Specialists are operators who are experts at disabling or applying debuffs to enemies when required, and while they can be extremely useful up to a certain level, their true potential is revealed in the PvP mode as crowd-controlling units. Having said that, you should remember that these operators are not ideal for damage-dealing and should be used according to their specialization.

Tier Heroes A Aak, Projekt Red, Weedy, Phantom, Gladiia B Cliffheart, FEater, Gravel, Jaye, Mizuki, Ethan, Mr. Nothing, Kafka, Manticore C Robin, Frost, Rope, Snowsant, Kirara D Shaw, THRM-EX, Waai Fu

Sniper tier list for Arknights

Instead of marksmen, Arknights features Snipers, a class of operators who specialize in dealing damage from a long range. These operators have the ability to inflict massive amounts of burst in a fairly short duration, but these characters are fairly squishy and can be taken out rather quickly.

Tier Heroes A Fiammetta, W, Rosmontis, Rosa, Archetto, Ash, Exusial, Schwarz B Pinecone, Blue Poison, Firewatch, Andreana, GreyThroat, Platinum, Provence C Meteorite, Toddifons, Aciddrop, Aosta, Executor, Fartooth, Sesa D Shirayuki, Vermeil, Catapult, Kroos, Jessica, Meteor, Adnachiel, Rangers, Ambriel

Supporter tier list for Arknights

Supporters are mainly equipped with tools that aid other operators in their party. Be it to provide buffs for your allies or to debuff your enemies, these characters are extremely useful in PvP matches when combined with Specialist operators.

Tier Heroes A Angelina, Scene, Shamare, Magallan, Skadi the Corrupting Heart, Suzuran B Glaucus, Pramanix, Sora, Roberta, Istina, Mayer C Deepcolor, Podenco, Earthspirit D Orchid, Tsukinogi

Vanguard tier list for Arknights

Another class of tanky operators who can serve as the front-line for your army in combat, these characters also feature abilities and skills that allow you to regenerate additional Deployment Points for deploying other operators.

Tier Heroes A Saileach, Elysium, Myrtle, Siege, Saga, Bagpipe B Reed, Texas, Vigna, Zima C Beanstalk, Chiave, Courier, Grani, Scavenger D Plume, Yato, Fang, Vanilla

So, there you have it – that’s our Arknights operator tier list for April 2022. Make sure to check back in the future for any meta changes.

