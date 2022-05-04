RAID Shadow Legends tier list: Best characters for every faction in 2022

Looking for a RAID Shadow Legends character tier list for every faction to help you know which heroes are currently best suited for your combat party in May 2022? Check out the entire tier list below to find out everything you need to know.

RAID Shadow Legends recently celebrated its third anniversary with a variety of in-game gifts on offer. Since the game’s release in 2019, Plarium has ensured regular updates and meta shuffles to keep the game enjoyable for the community. Being a gacha RPG, using your in-game resources to unlock and upgrade the right in-game champions is extremely essential.

We have you covered with a tier list featuring all the characters available in the game. Additionally, the tier list will help you in assessing which heroes you should be looking to unlock or upgrade next. Without further ado, let’s dive in and check out everything you need to know about the character tier list for RAID Shadow Legends.

RAID Shadow Legends factions

Given the huge number of characters available in RAID Shadow Legends, they have been split into various factions that further dive into the game’s lore.

Here are all the 14 different factions that exist in the game:

Shadowkin

Dwarves

Skinwalkers

Barbarians

Banner-Lords

Dark Elves

Demonspawn

High Elves

Knight Revenant

Lizardmen

Ogryn-Tribes

Orcs

Sacred Order

Undead Hordes

Although the strength of a particular hero relies mostly on the specific situation that they are facing, you should note that the factions in RAID Shadow Legends mostly represent the background of respective characters and do not limit their in-game capabilities.

RAID Shadow Legends Tier List

Shadowkin

The Shadowkin used to be under the brutal heel of the Demonspawn faction for almost five centuries. However, they have recently left their evil purposes behind to fight and regain their lost honor.

Tier Characters A Genzin, Jintoro, Sachi, Lady Kimi, Riho Bonespear, Hotatsu B Yoshi the Drunkard, Oboro, Chonoru. Fanatic, Genbo the Dishonored, Burangiri, Gory, Fenshi C Toragi the Frog, Lifetaker, Odachi, Chani, Vagabond, Nobel D Bloodmask, Conscript, Infiltrator, Assassin, Marauder

Dwarves

Once known as peerless craftsmen and steadfast warriors across Teleria, Dwarves are now known for sending only their mightiest heroes to face the battle against Siroth on the surface.

Tier Characters A Maulie Tankard, Melga Stellgirdle, Rearguard Sergeant, Rugnor Goldgleam, Runekeeper Dazdurk, Grizzled Jarl, Tormin the Cold, Trunda Giltmallet B Underpriest Brogni, Baerdal Fellhammer, Dilgol, Gala Longbrainds, Geomancer, Hurndig, Kurzad, Deepheart, Rock Breaker C Mountain King, Avir the Alchemage, Cudgeler, Fodbor the Bard, Grumbler, Runic Warder, Stout Axeman, Madman, Master Butcher, Hatchet Slinger D Boltsmith, Bulwark, Samar Gemcursed, Beast Wrestler, Dolor Lorekeeper, Flailer, Gloril Brutebane, Honor Guard, Painsmith, Perforator

Skinwalkers

According to the tragic legend of Ch’arocah, these characters used to possess shape-shifting abilities. However, due to excessive use of the ability, these shamans have been entrapped in their current forms.

Tier Characters A Khoronar, Norog, Basher, Cleopterix, Fayne, Graybeard, Hakkorhn, Longbeard B Bloodpainter, Flesh-Tearer. Channeler, Smashlord, Steelskull, Fleshmoner, Gnarlhorn, Grappler, Reinbeast, Ursine C Hoforees the Tusked, Icecrusher, Ursine Ironhide, Yaga the Insatiable, Warchief, Taurus D Bloodhorn, Panthera, Snorting Thug, Ripper

Barbarians

Described as opportunists, Barbarians specialize in offering their mercenary services to the highest bidder. Additionally, these characters made a pact upon their initial arrival from the East that allows them to control and patrol the Deadlands region.

Tier Characters A Scyl of the Drakes, Tuhanarak, Valkyrie, Warmaiden, Fahrakin the Fat, High Khatun, Sikara, Sentinel, Skytouched Shaman, Ursuga Warcaller B Altan, Alika, Atur, Armina, Elder Skarg, Kantra the Cyclone, Anointed, Marked, Turvold, Valla, Soulbound Bowyer, Zephyr Sniper, Baroth the Bloodsoaked, Teshada C Aina, Dunestrider, Haarken Greatblade, Kallia, Elder, Scrapper, Hill Nomad, Maeve, Skirmisher, Yakari the Scourge D Ragemonger, Jotun, Ox, Woad-Painted, Bloodbraid, Berserker, Suwai Firstborn, Tigersoul

Banner Lords are the fearless knights of Kaerok who have sworn allegiance to King Tayba. These characters carry out their majesty’s tasks of waging war for expansion while also protecting the royal administrators of Kaerok Castle.

Tier Characters A Archmage Hellmut, Baron, Black Knight, Raglin, Septimus, Sethalia, Stag Knight, Ursala the Mourner B Cillian the Lucky, Alaric the Hooded, Azure, Gerhard the Stone, Helio, Hordin, Knight Errant, Lord Champfort, Lugan the Steadfast, Minaya, Oathbound, Richtoff the Bold, Rowan C Chancellor Yasmin, Chevalier, Conquerer, Dagger, Giscard the Sigiled, Halberdier, Masked Fearmonger, Myrmidon, Preserver, Seneschal, Vanguard, Warcaster D Bombardier, Cataphract, Courtier, Crossbowman, Lordly Legionary, Questor, Steadfast Marshal, Valerie

Dark Elves

Having fallen from the grace of their homeland in Aravia, Dark Elves inhabit the forests on the outskirts of Teleria. Although they ensure safe passage for travelers who pay at the tolls set up by the Elves, those who fail to make the payment often end up suffering.

Tier Characters A Astralith, Blind Seer, Coldheart, Fang Cleric, Foli, Ghostborn, Kael, Kaiden, Lanakis the Chosen, Lydia the Deathsiren, Madame Serris, Pain Keeper, Rae, Zavia B Crimson Helm, Delver, Lua, Luria, Psylar, Rian the Conjurer, Spider, Spirithost, Visix the Unbowed, Vizier Ovelis, Wardern C Captain Temila, Eviscerator, Hexweaver, Judge, Mystic Hand, Queen Eva, Retainer, Ruel the Huntmaster D Harvester, Paragon, Steel Bowyer, Wanderer

Demonspawn

Ancient beings that are born out of darkness reside in the realm of fire and darkness which lies across the dark portal. These beings have been banished from the fair land of Teleria, forcing them to conspire with Necromancers to breed unholy unions of Demon and Mortal, resulting in Demonspawn.

Tier Characters A Alure, Duchess Lilitu, Peydma, Prince Kymar, Tyrant Ixlimor, Umbral Enchantress B Candraphon, Countess Lix, Cruetraxa, Drexthar Bloodtwin, Excruciator, Fellhound, Gorlos, Hellmaw, Infernal Baroness, Inithwe Bloodtwin, Lord Shazar, Marquis, Nazana, Sicia Flametongue, Tainix Hateflower C Abyssal, Achak the Wendarin, Akoth the Seared, Diabolist, Erinyes, Hellgazer, Marquess, Skimfos the Consumed, Souldrinker, Tormentor D Hellborn Spite, Hellfang, Hound Spawn, Ifrit, Malbranche, Mortu-Macaab, Tarshon

High Elves

Originating from the shimmering city of Aravia, High Elves have evolved their physical, intellectual, and spiritual beings to the highest levels. These characters are known for offering exile as well as new homes in the eastern realms.

Tier Characters A Apothecary, Arbiter, Basileus Roanas, Battlesage, Belanor, Lyssandra, Tayrel B Elenaril, Elhain, Heiress, Ithos, Luthiea, Royal Guard, Royal Huntsman, Shirimani, Thenasil, Vergis, Yannica C Exemplar, Fencer, Hyria, Jinglehunter, Pyxniel, Reliquary, Tender D Adjudicator, Avenger, Interceptor, Magister, Marksman

Knights Revenant

The Knights Revenant is a death cult consisting of disciples of K’Leth. These characters consider themselves to be tasked with the objective of capturing slaves for sacrificial rituals.

Tier Characters A Doompriest, Miscreated Monster, Rector Drath, Sinesha, Skullcrown, Soulless B Bystophus, Crypt Sitch, Deathless, Executioner, Golden Reaper, Hegemon, Pestilus, Renegade, Sepulcher Sentinel, Tomb Lord, Wurlim Frostking C Coffin Smasher, Crimson Slayer, Gladiator, Guardian, Kytis, Narma the Returned, Necrohunter, Pitiless One, Thea the Tomb Angel, Theurgist, Versult the Grim, Whisper D Acolyte, Arcanist, Bergoth the Malformed, Centurion, Daywalker, Faceless, Magus, Pharsalas Gravedirt

Lizardmen

Evolved from the brackish waters of Teleria, Lizardmen are fearsome and foul creatures whose only contact with the outside world is via messengers from whom they obtain ransom for their captives or resources to sustain themselves.

Tier Characters A Aox the Rememberer, Deacomorph, Fu-Shan, Krisk the Ageless, Ramantu Drakesblood, Rhazin Scarhide B Basilisk, Broadmaw, Drake, Gator, Roxam, Vergumkaar C Bogwalker, Haruspex, Jarang, Jareg, Jizoh, Skathix, Skull Lord Var-Gall, Venomage D Flinger, Hurier, Metalshaper, Muckstalker, Quargan the Crowned, Skink, Skullsworn, Slasher, Slitherbrute

Characters belonging to the Ogryn-Tribes are subhuman giants who are known from their brawn. Specializing in tasks that require brute force, these characters collaborate with the Skinwalkers to control Felwin’s Gate, the doorway to the Kingdom of Aravia.

Tier Characters A Bellower, Big ‘Un, Ghrush the Mangler, Maneater, Skullcrusher, Uugo B Cagebreaker, Grimskin, Gurgoh, the Augur, Gurptuk Moss-Beard, Ignatius, Klodd Beastfeeder, Shamrock, Siegehulk, Towering Titan, War Mother C Drokgul the Gaunt, Flesheater, Galkut, Geargrinder, Grunch Killjoy, Magmablood, Ogryn, Jaoler, Prundar, Shatterbones D Fortress Goon, Furystoker, Mycolus, Occult Brawler, Pounder, Rocktooth, Ruffstone, Siegebreaker, Stoneskin, Wagonbane

Orcs

Found mostly in the pockets located between Durham Forest and the Deadlands, Orcs were initially bred as warrior slaves. Additionally, Orcs have also sworn their allegiance to the Queen of Aravia in fear of the persecution caused by men.

Tier Characters A Angar, Dhukk the Pierced, Galek, Gomlok Skyhide, Irom Brago, Kreela Witch-Arm, Old Hemit Jorrg, Robar, Sandlashed Survivor, Tuhak the Wanderer, Warlord B Bonekeeper, Grohak the Bloodied, King Garog, Nogdar the Headhunter, Seer, Shaman, Teela Goremane, Ultimate Galek, Veteran, Vrask, Zargala C Bloodfeather, Chopper, Deathchanter, Ironclad, Pigsticker, Raider, Ripperfist, Terrorbeast, Toturehelm, Twinclaw Disciple, Wyvernbane D Goremask, Huntress, Spikehead, Totem, Treefeller

Sacred Order

The knights of the Sacred Order were once charged with cleansing Teleria of all evil. However, since the breakout of the war, these characters have also sworn allegiance to the Queen of Aravia and now enforce her Majesty’s will.

Tier Characters A Abbess, Armiger, Athel, Cardiel, Cupidus, Deacon Armstrong, Errol, Fenax, Martys, Romero Roshcard the Tower, Sir Nicholas, Venus B Aothar, Cardinal, Godseeker Aniri, Hope, Inquisitor Shamael, Juliana, Lightsworm, Lodric Falconheart, Mistress of Hymns, Mordecai, Mother Superior, Relickeeper Sanguinia, Tallia, Templar C Astralon, Bushi, Canoness, Draconis, Frostbinger, Lamellar, Outlaw Monk, Penitent, Sanctioned Purifier, Sanctum Protector, Solaris, Warpriest, Witness D Adriel, Chaplain, Confessor, Harrier, Headsman, Hospitaller, Judicator, Justiciar, Lady Estessa, Maiden, Missionary, Purgator, Renouncer

Undead Hordes

Serving as minions to the Dark One, Undead Hordes thrive on corruption. Inhabiting the forgotten tombs and dark corners of the world, most of these undead characters are fallen Telerians who have lurked in the darkness for centuries.

Tier Characters A Bad-el-Kazar, Doomscreech, Drowned Bloatwraith, Ma’Shalled, Nekhret the Freat, Nethril, Rotos the Lost Groom, Saito, Seducer, Seeker, Siptu the Lost Bride, Skartosis, Urost the Soulcage B Anax, Balthus Drauglord, Banshee, Bloodgorged, Corpse Collector, Frozen Banshee, Gogorab, Havest Jack, Husk, Lich, Little Miss Annie, Mausoleum Mage, Suzerain Katonn, Temptress, Wogoth, Zelotah C Bone Knight, Catacomb, Councilor, Corpulent Cadaver, Crypt-King Graal, Dark Athel, Dark Elhain, Defiled Sinner, Elegaius, Grinner, Hexia, Karam, Rotting Mage, Wretch D Amarantine Skeleton, Arbalester, Ghoulish Ranger, Gravenchill Killer, Hollow, Sorceress, Stitched Beast

Characters that feature in the A and B tiers are the ones that you should be looking to use in your combat party. However, it is important to ensure that you have selected the proper composition of heroes that you are going to need for the specific quest you’re about to start.

So, there you have it – that’s our RAID Shadow Legends tier list for May 2022. Make sure to check back in the future for any changes.

