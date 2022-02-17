Clash Royale Tier List (Season 32): What are the best cards?

This Clash Royale tier list has been curated with the singular aim of helping you to choose the best cards from over a hundred available options for your decks in Season 32.

Clash Royale features a total of 103 cards and 3 champions for you to choose from, and considering the huge number of choices available, creating your decks can be incredibly time-consuming. If you’re aware of the best-performing cards at any given point in time, however, you’ll be able to gain an edge over your opponents.

After several reworks and balance changes were released early in February 2022, several cards have shifted position, landing them in an entirely different position on our tier list. When utilizing the best cards from the higher tiers of our Clash Royale rankings, the game’s strategic, high-octane gameplay will be taken up a notch as you work towards making it into the Legendary Arena.

Contents

Clash Royale Tier List (Season 32)

Our Clash Royale tier list has been divided into four separate tiers. Cards listed in the A Tier are ones you should be utilizing as often as you can in play, whereas those in D Tier should be avoided as much as possible.

Without further ado, let’s dive in and check out the Clash Royale tier list for Season 32.

Clash Royale Tier List – A Tier

Card Name Card Rarity Elixir Cost Hog Rider Rare 4 The Log Legendary 2 Mega Knight Legendary 7 Valkyrie Rare 4 P.E.K.K.A. Epic 7 Lumberjack Legendary 4 Wizard Rare 5 Princess Legendary 3 Golem Epic 8 Musketeer Rare 4 Baby Dragon Epic 4 Miner Legendary 3 Balloon Epic 5 Bomber Common 3 Night Witch Legendary 4 Minion Horde Common 5 Mini P.E.K.K.A. Rare 4 Electro Wizard Legendary 4 Prince Epic 5 Executioner Epic 5 Ram Rider Legendary 5 Bandit Legendary 3 Magic Archer Legendary 4 Ice Wizard Legendary 3 Hunter Epic 4 Goblin Giant Epic 6 Zap Common 2 Ice Golem Rare 2 Royal Giant Common 6 Fire Spirits Common 2 Arrows Common 3 Knight Common 3

Clash Royale Tier List – B Tier

Card Name Card Rarity Elixir Cost Goblin Barrel Epic 3 Inferno Dragon Legendary 4 Royal Ghost Legendary 3 Tornado Epic 3 Mirror Epic +1 Elixir of last played card Poison Epic 4 Fireball Rare 4 Inferno Tower Rare 5 Sparky Legendary 6 Bowler Epic 5 Witch Epic 5 Skeleton Army Epic 3 Dart Goblin Rare 3 Archers Common 3 Minions Common 3 Firecracker Common 3 Mega Minion Rare 3 Elite Barbarians Common 6 Giant Skeleton Epic 6 Tesla Common 4 Rage Epic 2 Lava Hound Legendary 7 Electro Dragon Epic 5 Snowball Common 2 Graveyard Legendary 5 Furnace Rare 4 Xbow Epic 6 Guards Epic 3 Spear Goblins Common 2 Barbarian Barrel Epic 2 Lightning Epic 6 Freeze Epic 4 Bats Common 2 Ice Spirit Common 1 Goblin Gang Common 3 Dark Prince Epic 4 Mother Witch Legendary 4

Clash Royale Tier List – C Tier

Card Name Card Rarity Elixir Cost Royal Hogs Rare 5 Rocket Rare 6 Skeletons Common 1 Barbarians Common 5 Rascals Common 5 Flying Machine Rare 4 Canon Cart Epic 5 Tombstone Rare 3 Clone Epic 3 Goblins Common 2 Skeleton Barrel Common 3 Golden Drill Epic 4 Fisherman Legendary 3 Bomb Tower Rare 4 Goblin Cage Rare 4 Battle Ram Rare 4

Clash Royale Tier List – D Tier

Card Name Card Rarity Elixir Cost Canon Common 3 Mortar Common 4 Goblin Hut Rare 4 Elixir Collector Rare 6 Barbarian Hut Rare 7 Skeleton Dragons Common 4 Royal Recruits Common 7 Electro Spirit Common 1 Three Musketeers Rare 9 Zappies Rare 4 Heal Spirit Rare 1 Elixir Golem Rare 3 Battle Healer Rare 4 Wall Breakers Epic 2 Electro Giant Epic 8 Royal Delivery Common 3 Earthquake Rare 3

Best Clash Royale decks from the Tier List

After the recent changes made to decks at the start of Season 32, some of the strongest cards in the current meta belong to the offensive category. To stand the best chance at taking down your foes, we’d recommend that you try to make your deck from the A and B tier lists.

However, it is extremely important to have a good balance between offense and defense in your decks. After all, you can never know your opponent’s cards before the match begins. Therefore, here are a few decks that you can try out for your next battles in Clash Royale:

Lava-Loon-ion Deck: Lava Hound, Balloon, Minion Horde, Guards, Zap, Mega Minion, Fireball, and Tesla.

Lava Hound, Balloon, Minion Horde, Guards, Zap, Mega Minion, Fireball, and Tesla. P.E.K.K.A. Bandit rush: P.E.K.K.A., Battle Ram, Electro Wizard, Bandit, Royal Ghost, Magic Archer, Fireball, and Zap.

P.E.K.K.A., Battle Ram, Electro Wizard, Bandit, Royal Ghost, Magic Archer, Fireball, and Zap. Valkyrie-Skeleton rush: Witch, Valkyrie, Skeleton Army, Inferno Dragon, Bats, Log, Goblin Crate, and Mega Knight.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to about the Clash Royale tier list for Season 32.

For more tips and tricks, make sure to go through our various guides.

