Clash Royale Tier List (Season 32): What are the best cards?

This Clash Royale tier list has been curated with the singular aim of helping you to choose the best cards from over a hundred available options for your decks in Season 32.
Clash Royale features a total of 103 cards and 3 champions for you to choose from, and considering the huge number of choices available, creating your decks can be incredibly time-consuming. If you’re aware of the best-performing cards at any given point in time, however, you’ll be able to gain an edge over your opponents.
After several reworks and balance changes were released early in February 2022, several cards have shifted position, landing them in an entirely different position on our tier list. When utilizing the best cards from the higher tiers of our Clash Royale rankings, the game’s strategic, high-octane gameplay will be taken up a notch as you work towards making it into the Legendary Arena.
Contents
- Clash Royale Tier List (Season 32)
- Best Decks from the Clash Royale Tier List
Clash Royale Tier List (Season 32)
Our Clash Royale tier list has been divided into four separate tiers. Cards listed in the A Tier are ones you should be utilizing as often as you can in play, whereas those in D Tier should be avoided as much as possible.
- A Tier: Cards in this tier are undoubtedly the best ones to use in Season 32.
- B Tier: Although not the strongest cards, they can still be devastating in multiple scenarios to help change the course of a match.
- C Tier: While these cards can be overlooked in most situations, they are still capable of doing a decent job in specific scenarios.
- D Tier: These cards should be avoided as much as you can. On top of being fairly impactless cards, they also waste a notable amount of elixir during battles.
Without further ado, let’s dive in and check out the Clash Royale tier list for Season 32.
Clash Royale Tier List – A Tier
|Card Name
|Card Rarity
|Elixir Cost
|Hog Rider
|Rare
|4
|The Log
|Legendary
|2
|Mega Knight
|Legendary
|7
|Valkyrie
|Rare
|4
|P.E.K.K.A.
|Epic
|7
|Lumberjack
|Legendary
|4
|Wizard
|Rare
|5
|Princess
|Legendary
|3
|Golem
|Epic
|8
|Musketeer
|Rare
|4
|Baby Dragon
|Epic
|4
|Miner
|Legendary
|3
|Balloon
|Epic
|5
|Bomber
|Common
|3
|Night Witch
|Legendary
|4
|Minion Horde
|Common
|5
|Mini P.E.K.K.A.
|Rare
|4
|Electro Wizard
|Legendary
|4
|Prince
|Epic
|5
|Executioner
|Epic
|5
|Ram Rider
|Legendary
|5
|Bandit
|Legendary
|3
|Magic Archer
|Legendary
|4
|Ice Wizard
|Legendary
|3
|Hunter
|Epic
|4
|Goblin Giant
|Epic
|6
|Zap
|Common
|2
|Ice Golem
|Rare
|2
|Royal Giant
|Common
|6
|Fire Spirits
|Common
|2
|Arrows
|Common
|3
|Knight
|Common
|3
Clash Royale Tier List – B Tier
|Card Name
|Card Rarity
|Elixir Cost
|Goblin Barrel
|Epic
|3
|Inferno Dragon
|Legendary
|4
|Royal Ghost
|Legendary
|3
|Tornado
|Epic
|3
|Mirror
|Epic
|+1 Elixir of last played card
|Poison
|Epic
|4
|Fireball
|Rare
|4
|Inferno Tower
|Rare
|5
|Sparky
|Legendary
|6
|Bowler
|Epic
|5
|Witch
|Epic
|5
|Skeleton Army
|Epic
|3
|Dart Goblin
|Rare
|3
|Archers
|Common
|3
|Minions
|Common
|3
|Firecracker
|Common
|3
|Mega Minion
|Rare
|3
|Elite Barbarians
|Common
|6
|Giant Skeleton
|Epic
|6
|Tesla
|Common
|4
|Rage
|Epic
|2
|Lava Hound
|Legendary
|7
|Electro Dragon
|Epic
|5
|Snowball
|Common
|2
|Graveyard
|Legendary
|5
|Furnace
|Rare
|4
|Xbow
|Epic
|6
|Guards
|Epic
|3
|Spear Goblins
|Common
|2
|Barbarian Barrel
|Epic
|2
|Lightning
|Epic
|6
|Freeze
|Epic
|4
|Bats
|Common
|2
|Ice Spirit
|Common
|1
|Goblin Gang
|Common
|3
|Dark Prince
|Epic
|4
|Mother Witch
|Legendary
|4
Clash Royale Tier List – C Tier
|Card Name
|Card Rarity
|Elixir Cost
|Royal Hogs
|Rare
|5
|Rocket
|Rare
|6
|Skeletons
|Common
|1
|Barbarians
|Common
|5
|Rascals
|Common
|5
|Flying Machine
|Rare
|4
|Canon Cart
|Epic
|5
|Tombstone
|Rare
|3
|Clone
|Epic
|3
|Goblins
|Common
|2
|Skeleton Barrel
|Common
|3
|Golden Drill
|Epic
|4
|Fisherman
|Legendary
|3
|Bomb Tower
|Rare
|4
|Goblin Cage
|Rare
|4
|Battle Ram
|Rare
|4
Clash Royale Tier List – D Tier
|Card Name
|Card Rarity
|Elixir Cost
|Canon
|Common
|3
|Mortar
|Common
|4
|Goblin Hut
|Rare
|4
|Elixir Collector
|Rare
|6
|Barbarian Hut
|Rare
|7
|Skeleton Dragons
|Common
|4
|Royal Recruits
|Common
|7
|Electro Spirit
|Common
|1
|Three Musketeers
|Rare
|9
|Zappies
|Rare
|4
|Heal Spirit
|Rare
|1
|Elixir Golem
|Rare
|3
|Battle Healer
|Rare
|4
|Wall Breakers
|Epic
|2
|Electro Giant
|Epic
|8
|Royal Delivery
|Common
|3
|Earthquake
|Rare
|3
Best Clash Royale decks from the Tier List
After the recent changes made to decks at the start of Season 32, some of the strongest cards in the current meta belong to the offensive category. To stand the best chance at taking down your foes, we’d recommend that you try to make your deck from the A and B tier lists.
- Read More: Clash Royale Best Decks (February 2022)
However, it is extremely important to have a good balance between offense and defense in your decks. After all, you can never know your opponent’s cards before the match begins. Therefore, here are a few decks that you can try out for your next battles in Clash Royale:
- Lava-Loon-ion Deck: Lava Hound, Balloon, Minion Horde, Guards, Zap, Mega Minion, Fireball, and Tesla.
- P.E.K.K.A. Bandit rush: P.E.K.K.A., Battle Ram, Electro Wizard, Bandit, Royal Ghost, Magic Archer, Fireball, and Zap.
- Valkyrie-Skeleton rush: Witch, Valkyrie, Skeleton Army, Inferno Dragon, Bats, Log, Goblin Crate, and Mega Knight.
So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to about the Clash Royale tier list for Season 32.
For more tips and tricks, make sure to go through our various guides.
