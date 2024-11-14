Pokemon TCG Pocket: How to battle friends

Looking to battle friends in Pokemon TCG Pocket? We’ve got you covered with this guide on how to take them on and figure out who the best trainer is.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is a certified hit garnering 30 million downloads in no time and beating out Pokemon Go’s daily revenue. Players are hooked and it’s not hard to see why.

Between collecting the rarest cards and building the most powerful competitive decks for battle, there’s something for every type of Pokemon fan. Of course, the game is a lot more fun with friends and that’s even more true now that trading is on the way.

Article continues after ad

So, if you want to know how you can battle your friends in Pokemon TCG Pocket, let us help you out.

How to battle friends in Pokemon TCG Pocket

To battle a friend in Pokemon TCG Pocket, head to the Battle menu by tapping the icon second from the right in the lower section of your home page. Once here, select Versus and then Private Match.

Article continues after ad

In the Private Match section, you’ll have the option to set a password via a text box. The password can be anything you want as long as it’s less than 10 characters and doesn’t trigger the game’s profanity filter. For example, we’ve set our password to Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto If you don’t want to accidentally battle a stranger with the same password, you can generate one.

In order to battle a friend, they’ll need to follow the above steps and then enter the same password as you. Once both of you have done so, tap the ‘Battle!’ button and the app will pair you and others using that same password together.

In theory, you could have more than two people using the same password. This means you could pair yourself randomly with other users in a Discord server or Subreddit if you so choose. Of course, nothing beats sharing a battle with people you know.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto Build a deck with your best cards and steamroll your friends. No mercy!

That’s how you add and battle friends in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Now you can prove who is the very best, that no one ever was.

Article continues after ad

If you’re after more guides on improving your Pokemon TCG Pocket experience, check out how to craft cards in the game or what the different rarities mean.