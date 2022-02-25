Honkai Impact characters – All Valkyries and Battlesuits

The vast number of Valkyries and battlesuits in Honkai Impact can make it a little confusing for you to choose the best characters. However, our guide will help you choose the best possible three-valkyrie lineup for your in-game quests.

Developed by HoYoverse, Honkai Impact features an extremely similar experience to that of Genshin Impact. The reason behind this is that before Genshin even released, Honkai Impact was already setting up the backstory. With that being said, there is a total of 17 Valkyries in Honkai Impact, each of whom has its own unique battlesuits. You can use battlesuits in Honkai Impact to enhance various abilities or receive special perks for your chosen Valkyries.

Considering what every character in Honkai Impact has to offer, it is safe to say that choosing your three-Valkyrie combat party is entirely a matter of who you want to play with and not about who the strongest Valkyrie is in the game. For this reason, our guide focuses on providing you with a detailed understanding of each Valkyrie so that you can choose the best ones for yourself.

Every Honkai Impact character – Valkyries and Battlesuits

You will find a detailed description along with the list of battlesuits available for all the 17 Valkyries in Honkai Impact.

Kiana Kaslana

One of the first characters that you play with, Kiana Kaslana is the main protagonist of Honkai Impact. Also known as K-423, Kiana features seven different battlesuits that can be used to further amplify her in-game capabilities.

Here are all the battlesuits available for this Valkyrie:

Battlesuit Type Herrscher of Flamescion Psychic Herrscher of the Void Bio Void Drifter Mecha Knight Moonbeam Bio Valkyrie Ranger Mecha Divine Prayer Psychic White Comet Mecha

Carole Pepper

Despite being a very self-confident character, Carole Pepper is a Schicksal Valkyrie who is also very conscious about her appearance. Daughter of former B-Rank Valkyrie and 2nd Eruption veteran Lewis, Carole features an extensive backstory for those who wish to explore it. Here is the only battlesuit available for Carole Pepper at the time of writing:

Battlesuit Type Sweet ‘n’ Spicy Mecha

Elysia

Being the first DPS-dealing Bow-user in Honkai Impact, Elysia used to be a member of the Flame-Chasers. The Flame-Chasers were a powerful squad of super soldiers from the previous generation and are extremely strong in battle. The first interaction you have with Elysia in Honkai Impact is when Raiden Mei is headed to the Elysian Realm. The only battlesuit available for Elysia in Honkai Impact is:

Battlesuit Type Miss Pink Elf Psychic

Mobius

Mobius is the scientist originally responsible for the creation of the MANTIS in Honkai Impact. This scientist from the previous generation was also instrumental in the creation of stigmata. Apart from these, Mobius, also known as Infinity, used to be a member of the Thirteen Flame Chasers. Here’s the only battlesuit available for this Valkyrie:

Battlesuit Type Infinite Ouroboros Mecha

Yae Sakura

Growing up in the Yae village, Sakura grew to hate her home after witnessing a ritual to appease the Honkai beasts that caused her sister’s untimely death. While there have been rumors about this Shrine maiden making her way into Genshin Impact at some point, there has been no confirmation from HoYoverse. Here are all the battlesuits available for Yae Sakura:

Battlesuit Type Gyaakushin Mika Bio Darkbolt Jonin Bio Goushinnso Memento Mecha Flame Sakitama Bio

Natasha Cioara

A member of the World Serpent, Natasha Cioara, also known as Raven, is a mercenary in Honkai Impact. After her first appearance in chapter 13, Natasha acted like an antagonist in Honkai Impact. That is until she recently made a truce with Raiden Mei. Here’s the only battlesuit available for Natasha in Honkai Impact:

Battlesuit Type Midnight Absinthe Imaginary

Raiden Mei

Being one of the main characters in Honkai Impact’s plot, Raiden Mei is featured as a kind and compassionate Valkyrie. She is also the daughter of Massive Electric Corp’s CEO, however, due to unfortunate economic issues, her family has lost most of their wealth. Here are all the battlesuits available for this Valkyrie:

Battlesuit Type Herrscher of Thunder Psychic Crimson Impulse Bio Shadow Dash Mecha Valkyrie Bladestrike Bio Lightning Empress Psychic Striker Fulminata Bio

Theresa Apocalypse

The headmistress of the St. Freya Academy, Theresa Apocalypse is the self-proclaimed “world’s cutest Valkyrie.” The character uses her giant cross to face off against enemies and is an extremely strong Valkyrie with multiple available battlesuits. Here are all the battlesuits available for Theresa in Honkai Impact:

Battlesuit Type Starlit Astrologos Bio Valkyrie Pledge Psychic Violet Executor Mecha Sakuno Rondo Psychic Celestial Hymn Bio Luna Kindred Bio

Rozaliya Olenyeva

Often regarded as an extremely loud and disruptive Valkyrie, Rozaliya’s mature side is often expressed when she’s taking care of her sister, Liliya. Additionally, Rozaliya features a modified body in Honkai Impact which can be traced back to an accident in the character’s backstory. Here are the two battlesuits available for this Valkyrie:

Battlesuit Type Fervent Tempo Psychic Molotov Cherry Psychic

Seele Vollerei

Raised at Cocolia’s orphanage, Seele Vollerei was considered to be dead for a long time. However, the Valkyrie later returned mysteriously, wielding a fearsome scythe. Seele is also the closest friend of Bronya, another Valkyrie. The battlesuits available for her in Honkai Impact are:

Battlesuit Type Starchasm Nyx Quantum Swallowtail Phantasm Quantum Stygian Nymph Quantum

Bronya Zaychik

Like Seele, Bronya too was raised at Cocolia’s orphanage. With the origins being traced back to Northern Siberia, Bronya received her Valkyrie training at St. Freya’s Academy. Although the Valkyrie is often regarded to be cold, she has proven herself multiple times in combat and battles. Here are all the battlesuits available for Bronya:

Battlesuit Type Haxxor Bunny Psychic Black Nucleus Bio Drive Kometa Psychic Herrscher of Reason Mecha Wolf’s Dawn Psychic Dimension Breaker Mecha Yamabuki Armor Psychic Snowy Sniper Bio Valkyrie Chariot Psychic

Fischl

Always found to be traveling with her night raven Oz, Fischl is one of the main characters from the Honkai Impact and Genshin Impact collaboration. Fischl is an investigator for the Mondstadt Adventurer’s Guild and appears as a crossover character after being banished from her own world. The only battlesuit available for her in Honkai Impact is:

Battlesuit Type Prinzessin der Verurteilung! Bio

Durandal

One of the strongest Valkyries in the game, Durandal is an S-rank Schicksal Valkyrie. Heading her squad of warriors known as the Immortal Blades, Durandal shares an elaborate history with the vice-captain of her squad, Rita Rossewiesse. Here are all the battlesuits available for the captain of the Immortal Blades in Honkai Impact:

Battlesuit Type Dea Anchora Bio Valkyrie Gloria Quantum Bright Knight: Excelsis Mecha

Rita Rossweisse

The vice-captain of the Immortal Blades, Rita is yet another S-rank Valkyrie in Honkai Impact. Despite holding a captivating designation, Rita has an extremely polite and calm exterior. However, when called on the field of battle, she can be one of the most fearsome characters in the game. Here are all the battlesuits available for Rita:

Battlesuit Type Fallen Rosemary Quantum Stalker: Phantom Iron Mecha Umbral Rose Psychic Argent Knight: Artemis Bio

Liliya Olenyeva

Liliya is the twin sister of Rozaliya in Honkai Impact. However, the two characters portray extremely diverse behavioral traits. Liliya is a lot more serious and calm-headed than Rozaliya. Additionally, Liliya also grew up at Cocolia orphanage along with Bronya and Seele. Here is the only battlesuit available for Liliya:

Battlesuit Type Blueberry Blitz Mecha

Kallen Kaslana

Being a part of the Kaslana lineage, Kallen too was gifted with combat skills and extraordinary prowess. The Valkyrie used to be the pride of Schicksal owing to her excellent reputation as a soldier. However, she met her unfortunate death in the year 1477. Here are all the battlesuits available for Kallen Kaslana in Honkai Impact:

Battlesuit Type Imayoh Ritual Mecha Sixth Serenade Psychic Sündenjäger Mecha

Fu Hua

Fu Hua is one of the oldest characters in Honkai Impact. Having been around for almost 50,000 years, the Valkyrie used to be a member of the Fire Moths, an organization dedicated to protecting humanity.

Apart from that, Fu Hua is also the class monitor for St. Freya’s Academy, thus featuring a rather strict and scholarly appearance. Here are all the battlesuits available for her:

Battlesuit Type Azure Empyrea Psychic Herrscher of Sentience Bio Valkyrie Accipiter Psychic Shadow Knight Mecha Phoenix Psychic Night Squire Bio Hawk of the Fog Psychic

These are all the Valkyries and Battlesuits available in Honkai Impact for you to choose from for your own combat party.