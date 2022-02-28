Roblox Murder Mystery 2: Values list, Ancients & Legendaries in MM2

Roblox’s Murder Mystery 2, also known as MM2, features quite a few items and it can get fairly difficult to remember their values. Here’s a list of every item’s value along with their rarity in MM2, to help you stay ahead of the curve.
Designed by Nikilis, Murder Mystery 2 in Roblox is an interesting game where a group of Innocent players try to hide and protect themselves from a Murderer. The murderer is also one of the players in the group, focused on killing off everyone in the game before getting caught by the Sheriff.
The game has a bunch of items to offer, each of which has a unique value. The main purpose of these items in MM2 is for the sake of trading between players and to serve as in-game cosmetics. Trading items allow you to gain experience and level up your in-game profile. Keep reading for the full list of values for every item in MM2.
Advertisement
Contents
- All MM2 item values in Roblox
All MM2 item values in Roblox
With countless items available in MM2, collecting all of them can be a fairly difficult task. The best method to collect said items is either by purchasing them from the shop in exchange for Robux or by trading your duplicate items with other players. You can also keep an eye out for the latest MM2 codes for the occasional free item.
- Read More: Murder Mystery 2 codes for Roblox
Before jumping into the list, you should note that one specific item can have various rarities in the game. This means, that there are some specific items that appear in multiple tiers owing to their low-tier variants. With that being said, here are all the items available in Roblox’s MM2 along with their value and rarity.
Advertisement
Ancient items in MM2
|Item
|Value
|Rarity
|Niks Scythe
|150,000
|10
|Harvester
|1,150
|4
|Swirly Axe
|950
|5
|Icebreaker
|160
|2
|Elderwood Scythe
|155
|2
|Log Chopper
|125
|2
|Hallowscythe
|120
|2
|Batwing
|85
|2
|Ice Wing
|60
|2
Unique items in MM2
|Item
|Value
|Rarity
|Corrupt
|2,050
|5
|All Gold Trophies
|150,000
|10
|All Silver Trophies
|125,000
|10
|All Bronze Trophies
|100,000
|10
|Top 100 Trophies
|15,000
|10
Godly items in MM2
Chroma Tier
|Item
|Value
|Rarity
|Chroma Swirlygun
|15,000
|10
|Chroma Candleflame
|950
|3
|Chroma Lightbringer
|245
|1
|Chroma Darkbringer
|245
|1
|Chroma Luger
|205
|1
|Chroma Gemstone
|185
|1
|Chroma Heat
|180
|1
|Chroma Laser
|175
|1
|Chroma Fang
|150
|1
|Chroma Tides
|140
|1
|Chroma Shark
|135
|1
|Chroma DeathShard
|120
|1
|Chroma Slasher
|115
|1
|Chroma Seer
|100
|1
|Chroma Boneblade
|98
|1
|Chroma Saw
|95
|1
|Chroma Gingerblade
|90
|1
Tier 3
|Item
|Value
|Rarity
|Swirlyblade
|1,140
|7
|Swirlygun
|650
|4
|Candleflame
|450
|4
|Sugar
|185
|3
|Candy
|185
|3
|Eternal Cane
|130
|2
|Lugar Cane
|125
|2
|Elderwood Revolver
|120
|2
|Eternal IV
|115
|2
|Red Luger
|110
|3
|Amerilaser
|95
|3
Tier 2
|Item
|Value
|Rarity
|Green Luger
|125
|2
|Iceblaster
|120
|3
|Pixel
|110
|3
|Old Glory
|90
|3
|Xmas
|85
|3
|Iceflake
|85
|3
|Hallows Edge
|83
|3
|Blaster
|80
|3
|Ginger Luger
|80
|3
|Luger
|80
|3
|Virtual
|75
|3
|Icebeam
|75
|3
|Tides
|70
|2
|Minty
|70
|2
|Jinglegun
|70
|2
|Clockwork
|65
|2
|Eternal III
|65
|3
|Hallowgun
|65
|2
|Chill
|60
|2
|Heat
|60
|2
|Shark
|60
|2
|Eternal II
|57
|2
|Handsaw
|55
|2
|Boneblade
|55
|2
|Flames
|50
|2
|Battle Axe II
|45
|2
|Eternal
|40
|2
|Spider
|40
|2
Tier 1
|Item
|Value
|Rarity
|Laser
|55
|2
|Pumpking
|50
|3
|Darkbringer
|50
|2
|Slasher
|45
|2
|Lightbringer
|45
|2
|Fang
|43
|2
|Gingerblade
|38
|2
|Night Blade
|38
|2
|Death Shard
|35
|3
|Battle Axe
|35
|3
|Nebula
|35
|3
|Winters Edge
|30
|3
|Ice Dragon
|30
|3
|Red Seer
|30
|3
|Blue Seer
|30
|3
|Purple Seer
|30
|3
|Orange Seer
|28
|3
|Yellow Seer
|28
|3
|Vampires Edge
|28
|3
|Frostsaber
|25
|2
|Gemstone
|25
|2
|Ice Shard
|22
|2
|Snowflake
|22
|2
|Hallows Blade
|22
|2
|Saw
|20
|2
|Ghost Blade
|20
|2
|Frostbite
|20
|2
|Peppermint
|15
|2
|Heartblade
|15
|2
|Bioblade
|13
|2
|Prismatic
|13
|2
|Cookieblade
|13
|2
|Eggblade
|13
|2
Vintage items’ values in MM2
|Item
|Value
|Rarity
|America
|60
|2
|Golden
|55
|2
|Blood
|50
|2
|Phaser
|40
|2
|Prince
|35
|2
|Shadow
|30
|2
|Laser
|25
|2
|Ghost
|20
|2
|Splitter
|15
|2
|Cowboy
|10
|2
Legendary items’ values in MM2
|Item
|Value
|Rarity
|JD
|345
|2
|Cotton Candy
|310
|5
|Tree Gun
|230
|5
|Tree Knife
|230
|5
|Web
|220
|5
|Rupture
|220
|5
|Green Elite
|180
|4
|Ginger Gun
|175
|7
|Ghost Knife
|170
|4
|Scratch
|160
|6
|Cavern Knife
|120
|5
|Blue Scratch
|75
|4
|Ghost Gun
|40
|3
|Santas Magic
|35
|5
|Witched
|30
|4
|Red Fire
|25
|4
|Blue Elite
|10
|2
|Ripper Knife
|5
|2
|Icedriller
|5
|5
|Aurora Gun
|2
|5
|Icecracker
|1
|5
|Aurora Knife
|1
|5
|Skulls
|11
|2
|Green Fire
|5
|3
|Ripper Gun
|1
|2
|Predator Knife
|4X
|3
|Emerald
|4X
|3
|Sparkle
|4X
|3
|Overseer Gun
|4X
|3
|Midnight
|4X
|3
|Ginger Knife
|3X
|3
|Rune
|1X
|2
|Cavern Gun
|10
|3
|Splash Gun
|1X
|2
|Elite
|4X
|2
|Shiny
|4X
|2
|Fusion
|4X
|2
|Fade
|4X
|2
|Splash
|4X
|2
|Universe
|4X
|2
|Overseer Knife
|4X
|2
|Predator Gun
|4X
|2
|Plasmite
|4X
|2
|Viper
|4X
|2
Rare items’ values in MM2
|Item
|Value
|Rarity
|Cane Knife
|250
|5
|Cane Gun
|250
|5
|Ginger Knife
|240
|6
|Ginger Gun
|240
|6
|Jack
|225
|4
|Mummy
|185
|7
|Orange Marble
|130
|5
|Bats
|120
|5
|Cane Knife
|10
|6
|Icicles Gun
|10
|6
|Toxic Knife
|365
|6
|Vampire Gun
|210
|6
|Aurora Knife
|75
|4
|Vampire Knife
|60
|4
|Toxic Gun
|60
|4
|Green Marble
|45
|4
|Candy Swirl Gun
|35
|4
|Magma
|25
|4
|Snakebite Knife
|15
|3
|Ghosts
|4X
|4
|Monster
|2X
|3
|Nether
|1X
|2
|Spitfire
|1X
|2
|Damp
|1X
|2
|Molten Gun
|1X
|2
|Molten Knife
|1X
|2
|Bones
|1X
|4
|Portal
|1X
|4
|Snowy
|4X
|2
|GingerBread
|4X
|2
|Silent Night Knife
|4X
|5
|Snowflakes
|4X
|5
|Silent Night Gun
|4X
|5
|Cane Gun
|3X
|2
|Icicles Knife
|3X
|2
|Ice Camo
|3X
|5
|Starry Knife
|3X
|5
|Starry Gun
|2X
|5
|Swirl Knife
|2X
|5
|Ranbow Gun
|1X
|2
|Aurora Gun
|20
|2
|Candy Swirl Knife
|10
|2
|Snakebite Gun
|5
|2
|Dungeon
|1X
|2
|Space
|1X
|2
|Deep Sea
|1X
|2
|Nightfire
|1X
|2
|Galaxy
|4X
|1
|Rainbow
|4X
|1
|Imbued
|4X
|1
|Galactic
|4X
|1
|Krypto
|4X
|1
|Spectrum
|4X
|1
|iRevolver
|4X
|1
|Hacker
|4X
|1
|Nova
|4X
|1
|Vortex
|4X
|1
|Ace
|4X
|1
|Bacon
|4X
|1
|Korblox
|4X
|1
|Squire
|4X
|1
|Abstract
|4X
|1
|Musical
|4X
|1
|Black
|4X
|1
|Purple
|4X
|1
Pets’ values in MM2
|Item
|Value
|Rarity
|Chroma Fire Bunny
|155
|2
|Chroma Fire Bat
|145
|2
|Chroma Fire Cat
|140
|2
|Chroma Fire Fox
|120
|2
|Chroma Fire Pig
|110
|2
|Chroma Fire Bear
|95
|2
|Chroma Fire Dog
|80
|2
|DeathSpeaker
|120
|4
|Steambird
|105
|3
|Phoenix
|95
|3
|Sammy
|90
|3
|Frost Bird
|90
|4
|Electro
|85
|3
|Fire Bat
|35
|2
|Fire Bear
|35
|2
|Fire Bunny
|35
|2
|Ice Phoenix
|35
|3
|Fire Fox
|25
|2
|Fire Pig
|25
|2
|Traveller
|25
|3
|Fire Cat
|20
|2
|Fire Dog
|20
|2
|Skelly
|5
|3
|Ghosty
|4
|3
|Icey
|3
|3
|Purple Pumpkin
|235
|6
|Blue Pumpkin
|130
|5
|Red Pumpkin
|125
|5
|Green Pumpkin
|110
|5
|Jet
|85
|4
|Eyeball
|65
|4
|Overseer Eye
|35
|3
|Vampire Bat
|26
|3
|Nobledragon
|25
|3
|Zombie Dog
|24
|4
|Mechbug
|18
|2
|Rudolph
|12
|3
|Tankie
|10
|2
|Green Pumpkin 2019
|4X
|3
|Bat
|1X
|2
|Blue Pumpkin 2019
|1X
|2
|Elitey
|2X
|2
|Elf 2019
|2X
|2
|Black Cat
|2X
|2
|Red Pumpkin 2019
|1X
|3
|Pengy
|22
|3
|Chilly
|17
|4
|Seahorsey
|11
|2
|Dogey
|9
|3
|Reindeer
|8
|4
|UFO
|8
|3
|Fairy
|5
|2
|Bear
|1X
|2
|Pumpkin
|4X
|1
|Fox
|1X
|1
|Pig
|1X
|1
|Pumpkin 2019
|1X
|2
|Elf
|3X
|2
|Piggy
|2X
|2
|Badger
|2X
|2
|Santa Dog
|1X
|1
|Bunny
|1X
|1
|Cat
|1X
|1
|Dog
|1X
|1
Other values in MM2
|Item
|Value
|Rarity
|Box of Ultra Wrap
|490
|9
|Box of Gold Papers
|415
|8
|Box of Purple Papers
|290
|7
|Box of Blue Papers
|220
|7
|Box of Red Papers
|165
|6
|Box of Green Papers
|140
|6
|Box of Fer
|75
|6
These are all the available items and pets that you can collect or trade while playing Roblox’s Murder Mystery 2.
So, there you have it – everything you need to know about the value of all items available in Murder Mystery 2 in Roblox.
For more Roblox tips, tricks, and more promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:
Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Muscle Legends codes | Bee Swarm Simulator codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | Roblox music codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite | Archero promo codes | Adopt Me! Pets List | Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes | Grand Piece Online codes | My Hero Mania codes | Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes | Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel codes | Idle Heroes codes | Bad Business codes | Ro Ghoul codes | NBA 2K Mobile codes | One Piece Millennium 3 codes | Reaper 2 codes | Call of Duty creator codes | Clash Royale creator codes | Mobile Legends: Adventure codes
Advertisement