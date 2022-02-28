Roblox Murder Mystery 2: Values list, Ancients & Legendaries in MM2

Roblox’s Murder Mystery 2, also known as MM2, features quite a few items and it can get fairly difficult to remember their values. Here’s a list of every item’s value along with their rarity in MM2, to help you stay ahead of the curve.

Designed by Nikilis, Murder Mystery 2 in Roblox is an interesting game where a group of Innocent players try to hide and protect themselves from a Murderer. The murderer is also one of the players in the group, focused on killing off everyone in the game before getting caught by the Sheriff.

The game has a bunch of items to offer, each of which has a unique value. The main purpose of these items in MM2 is for the sake of trading between players and to serve as in-game cosmetics. Trading items allow you to gain experience and level up your in-game profile. Keep reading for the full list of values for every item in MM2.

Contents

All MM2 item values in Roblox

With countless items available in MM2, collecting all of them can be a fairly difficult task. The best method to collect said items is either by purchasing them from the shop in exchange for Robux or by trading your duplicate items with other players. You can also keep an eye out for the latest MM2 codes for the occasional free item.

Murder Mystery 2 codes for Roblox

Before jumping into the list, you should note that one specific item can have various rarities in the game. This means, that there are some specific items that appear in multiple tiers owing to their low-tier variants. With that being said, here are all the items available in Roblox’s MM2 along with their value and rarity.

Ancient items in MM2

Item Value Rarity Niks Scythe 150,000 10 Harvester 1,150 4 Swirly Axe 950 5 Icebreaker 160 2 Elderwood Scythe 155 2 Log Chopper 125 2 Hallowscythe 120 2 Batwing 85 2 Ice Wing 60 2

Unique items in MM2

Item Value Rarity Corrupt 2,050 5 All Gold Trophies 150,000 10 All Silver Trophies 125,000 10 All Bronze Trophies 100,000 10 Top 100 Trophies 15,000 10

Godly items in MM2

Chroma Tier

Item Value Rarity Chroma Swirlygun 15,000 10 Chroma Candleflame 950 3 Chroma Lightbringer 245 1 Chroma Darkbringer 245 1 Chroma Luger 205 1 Chroma Gemstone 185 1 Chroma Heat 180 1 Chroma Laser 175 1 Chroma Fang 150 1 Chroma Tides 140 1 Chroma Shark 135 1 Chroma DeathShard 120 1 Chroma Slasher 115 1 Chroma Seer 100 1 Chroma Boneblade 98 1 Chroma Saw 95 1 Chroma Gingerblade 90 1

Tier 3

Item Value Rarity Swirlyblade 1,140 7 Swirlygun 650 4 Candleflame 450 4 Sugar 185 3 Candy 185 3 Eternal Cane 130 2 Lugar Cane 125 2 Elderwood Revolver 120 2 Eternal IV 115 2 Red Luger 110 3 Amerilaser 95 3

Tier 2

Item Value Rarity Green Luger 125 2 Iceblaster 120 3 Pixel 110 3 Old Glory 90 3 Xmas 85 3 Iceflake 85 3 Hallows Edge 83 3 Blaster 80 3 Ginger Luger 80 3 Luger 80 3 Virtual 75 3 Icebeam 75 3 Tides 70 2 Minty 70 2 Jinglegun 70 2 Clockwork 65 2 Eternal III 65 3 Hallowgun 65 2 Chill 60 2 Heat 60 2 Shark 60 2 Eternal II 57 2 Handsaw 55 2 Boneblade 55 2 Flames 50 2 Battle Axe II 45 2 Eternal 40 2 Spider 40 2

Tier 1

Item Value Rarity Laser 55 2 Pumpking 50 3 Darkbringer 50 2 Slasher 45 2 Lightbringer 45 2 Fang 43 2 Gingerblade 38 2 Night Blade 38 2 Death Shard 35 3 Battle Axe 35 3 Nebula 35 3 Winters Edge 30 3 Ice Dragon 30 3 Red Seer 30 3 Blue Seer 30 3 Purple Seer 30 3 Orange Seer 28 3 Yellow Seer 28 3 Vampires Edge 28 3 Frostsaber 25 2 Gemstone 25 2 Ice Shard 22 2 Snowflake 22 2 Hallows Blade 22 2 Saw 20 2 Ghost Blade 20 2 Frostbite 20 2 Peppermint 15 2 Heartblade 15 2 Bioblade 13 2 Prismatic 13 2 Cookieblade 13 2 Eggblade 13 2

Vintage items’ values in MM2

Item Value Rarity America 60 2 Golden 55 2 Blood 50 2 Phaser 40 2 Prince 35 2 Shadow 30 2 Laser 25 2 Ghost 20 2 Splitter 15 2 Cowboy 10 2

Legendary items’ values in MM2

Item Value Rarity JD 345 2 Cotton Candy 310 5 Tree Gun 230 5 Tree Knife 230 5 Web 220 5 Rupture 220 5 Green Elite 180 4 Ginger Gun 175 7 Ghost Knife 170 4 Scratch 160 6 Cavern Knife 120 5 Blue Scratch 75 4 Ghost Gun 40 3 Santas Magic 35 5 Witched 30 4 Red Fire 25 4 Blue Elite 10 2 Ripper Knife 5 2 Icedriller 5 5 Aurora Gun 2 5 Icecracker 1 5 Aurora Knife 1 5 Skulls 11 2 Green Fire 5 3 Ripper Gun 1 2 Predator Knife 4X 3 Emerald 4X 3 Sparkle 4X 3 Overseer Gun 4X 3 Midnight 4X 3 Ginger Knife 3X 3 Rune 1X 2 Cavern Gun 10 3 Splash Gun 1X 2 Elite 4X 2 Shiny 4X 2 Fusion 4X 2 Fade 4X 2 Splash 4X 2 Universe 4X 2 Overseer Knife 4X 2 Predator Gun 4X 2 Plasmite 4X 2 Viper 4X 2

Rare items’ values in MM2

Item Value Rarity Cane Knife 250 5 Cane Gun 250 5 Ginger Knife 240 6 Ginger Gun 240 6 Jack 225 4 Mummy 185 7 Orange Marble 130 5 Bats 120 5 Cane Knife 10 6 Icicles Gun 10 6 Toxic Knife 365 6 Vampire Gun 210 6 Aurora Knife 75 4 Vampire Knife 60 4 Toxic Gun 60 4 Green Marble 45 4 Candy Swirl Gun 35 4 Magma 25 4 Snakebite Knife 15 3 Ghosts 4X 4 Monster 2X 3 Nether 1X 2 Spitfire 1X 2 Damp 1X 2 Molten Gun 1X 2 Molten Knife 1X 2 Bones 1X 4 Portal 1X 4 Snowy 4X 2 GingerBread 4X 2 Silent Night Knife 4X 5 Snowflakes 4X 5 Silent Night Gun 4X 5 Cane Gun 3X 2 Icicles Knife 3X 2 Ice Camo 3X 5 Starry Knife 3X 5 Starry Gun 2X 5 Swirl Knife 2X 5 Ranbow Gun 1X 2 Aurora Gun 20 2 Candy Swirl Knife 10 2 Snakebite Gun 5 2 Dungeon 1X 2 Space 1X 2 Deep Sea 1X 2 Nightfire 1X 2 Galaxy 4X 1 Rainbow 4X 1 Imbued 4X 1 Galactic 4X 1 Krypto 4X 1 Spectrum 4X 1 iRevolver 4X 1 Hacker 4X 1 Nova 4X 1 Vortex 4X 1 Ace 4X 1 Bacon 4X 1 Korblox 4X 1 Squire 4X 1 Abstract 4X 1 Musical 4X 1 Black 4X 1 Purple 4X 1

Pets’ values in MM2

Item Value Rarity Chroma Fire Bunny 155 2 Chroma Fire Bat 145 2 Chroma Fire Cat 140 2 Chroma Fire Fox 120 2 Chroma Fire Pig 110 2 Chroma Fire Bear 95 2 Chroma Fire Dog 80 2 DeathSpeaker 120 4 Steambird 105 3 Phoenix 95 3 Sammy 90 3 Frost Bird 90 4 Electro 85 3 Fire Bat 35 2 Fire Bear 35 2 Fire Bunny 35 2 Ice Phoenix 35 3 Fire Fox 25 2 Fire Pig 25 2 Traveller 25 3 Fire Cat 20 2 Fire Dog 20 2 Skelly 5 3 Ghosty 4 3 Icey 3 3 Purple Pumpkin 235 6 Blue Pumpkin 130 5 Red Pumpkin 125 5 Green Pumpkin 110 5 Jet 85 4 Eyeball 65 4 Overseer Eye 35 3 Vampire Bat 26 3 Nobledragon 25 3 Zombie Dog 24 4 Mechbug 18 2 Rudolph 12 3 Tankie 10 2 Green Pumpkin 2019 4X 3 Bat 1X 2 Blue Pumpkin 2019 1X 2 Elitey 2X 2 Elf 2019 2X 2 Black Cat 2X 2 Red Pumpkin 2019 1X 3 Pengy 22 3 Chilly 17 4 Seahorsey 11 2 Dogey 9 3 Reindeer 8 4 UFO 8 3 Fairy 5 2 Bear 1X 2 Pumpkin 4X 1 Fox 1X 1 Pig 1X 1 Pumpkin 2019 1X 2 Elf 3X 2 Piggy 2X 2 Badger 2X 2 Santa Dog 1X 1 Bunny 1X 1 Cat 1X 1 Dog 1X 1

Other values in MM2

Item Value Rarity Box of Ultra Wrap 490 9 Box of Gold Papers 415 8 Box of Purple Papers 290 7 Box of Blue Papers 220 7 Box of Red Papers 165 6 Box of Green Papers 140 6 Box of Fer 75 6

These are all the available items and pets that you can collect or trade while playing Roblox’s Murder Mystery 2.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about the value of all items available in Murder Mystery 2 in Roblox.

For more Roblox tips, tricks, and more promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:

