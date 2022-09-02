A Battle League Timed Research quest has arrived in Pokemon Go as part of the Season of Light, so we’ve got details of all the tasks and rewards included right here.

The Season of Light has officially begun in Pokemon Go, bringing with it loads of features including a Cosmog Special Research story, new Raid Bosses, and the return of the Psychic Spectacular event.

There’s also a new season of the Pokemon Go Battle League, and this time around, you can claim a Go Battle League Timed Research quest to earn extra rewards as you work your way up through the ranks.

To find out how to claim this Go Battle League Timed Research quest, as well as details of the rewards on offer for completing each task, simply keep on reading…

Pokemon Go Battle League Timed Research tasks & rewards

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Pokemon Go Battle League Timed Research quest:

Step 1 of 5

Win 10 Trainer Battles in the Go Battle League – 1000 Stardust

Win 20 Trainer Battles in the Go Battle League – 1000 Stardust

Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Go Battle League – 1000 Stardust

Win 40 Trainer Battles in the Go Battle League – 1000 Stardust

Win 50 Trainer Battles in the Go Battle League – 2500 Stardust

Win 60 Trainer Battles in the Go Battle League – 1500 Stardust

Win 70 Trainer Battles in the Go Battle League – 1500 Stardust

Win 80 Trainer Battles in the Go Battle League – 1500 Stardust

Win 90 Trainer Battles in the Go Battle League – 1500 Stardust

Win 100 Trainer Battles in the Go Battle League – 2500 Stardust

Rewards: 5000 Stardust, 1 Fast TM, and 10 Great Balls

These are all of the tasks and rewards we know about so far, but we’ll keep this page updated as more steps get revealed throughout the season.

If you’re struggling to win battles, we’ve got a Great League best team guide, an Ultra League best team guide, and a Master League best team guide which should help you get a higher chance of victory.

It’s a lot easier (and cheaper) to build a successful team for the Great League as opposed to the other leagues, so focus on that one if you want to complete this Timed Research as fast as possible.

How to get the Battle League Timed Research Pass in Pokemon Go

To obtain the Battle League Timed Research quest, simply visit the in-game shop and scroll down to the ‘Global Events’ banner. Tap on the Battle Timed Research Pass and select ‘Exchange’ to claim it.

You can keep track of your progress in the Battle League Timed Research quest via the ‘Today View’. This is accessible by tapping the binoculars at the bottom right-hand corner of the overworld screen.

