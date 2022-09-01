Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2022: Mega Alakazam, Deoxys in raids, more

Niantic has just revealed the first full event of Pokemon Go’s Season of Light: Psychic Spectacular. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming event.

Pokemon Go’s first event of the Season of Light has been announced, and it’s a focus on psychic ‘mon.

Psychic Spectacular 2022 has returned and introduces Mega Alakazam to the mobile game, and it brings a sought-after legendary ‘mon back into five-star raids.

Here’s everything we know about the event.

Psychic Spectacular 2022 will begin on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 10 am and will run until Monday, September 12, 2022, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2022 Mega Alakazam

Debuting in this event is Mega Alakazam, who will be available through Mega Raids.

If you catch evolve Kadabra or catch Alakazam in raids during the event, the ‘mon will know the Charged Attack: Psychic.

Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2022 Wild Encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will appear in the wild during the duration of the event:

Abra*

Slowpoke*

Drowsee*

Natu*

Ralts*

Spoink*

Munna*

Woobat*

Gothita

Solosi

Elgyem*

Kadabra

Kirlia

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2022 raid spawns

The following Pokemon will appear in raids:

One-Star Raids

Unown E

Unown P

Unown S

Espurr*

Three-Star-Raids

Alolan Raichu*

Wobbuffet*

Girafarig*

Oranguru*

Five-Star Raids

Normal Forme Deoxys*

Attack Forme Deoxys*

Defence Forme Deoxys*

Speed Forme Deoxys*

Mega Raids

Mega Alakazam*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2022 eggs

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn in 7km ‘gift’ eggs:

Smoochum*

Wynaut*

Chingling

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2022 Field Research encounters

When you complete Field Research tasks during the event, here are the Pokemon that you may encounter:

Baltoy*

Chimecho*

Elgyem*

Hypno

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular Deoxys Raid Day & Bonuses

On September 11, 2022, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time, all four formes of Deoxys will appear more frequently in five-star raids.

There are also bonuses for the event:

Increased chance of Shiny

Five additional Raid Passes from spinning gyms

For more tips and tricks covering all things Pokemon Go, make sure to check out our guides:

Spotlight Hour guide | Current Raid Bosses | Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | How to get free Remote Raid Passes | Sierra counters guide | How to catch Ditto | Shop: Items list, prices, box changes