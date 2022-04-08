Pokemon Go best Master League team | Go Battle League Interlude Season

Rising to the top ranks of the Master League in the Pokemon Go Battle League isn’t easy, but our best team recommendations for the current Interlude Season should help you get there.

Trainers looking to test their might in Pokemon Go will want to head to the Go Battle League, which is the game’s competitive PvP mode. Here, players can battle against others around the world with their best Pokemon and earn rewards as they go.

There are three leagues to compete in: Great League, Ultra League, and Master League. Right now, we’re focusing on the Master League, which is the Go Battle League’s top-tier competition where there are no restrictions on which Pokemon can compete.

Only the strongest fighters will have a chance of success in this free-for-all league, so to help you figure out which Pokemon are worth spending the time and energy powering up, we’re taking a look at the best team to use in the Master League.

Contents

Best team for the Master League in Pokemon Go

One of the best teams you can use in Pokemon Go’s Master League is Dialga, Melmetal, and Mewtwo. These are three of the strongest Pokemon in the meta that will provide wide coverage against most types.

As always, it’s impossible to say what the ‘ultimate team’ looks like across every single scenario, as it really depends on which Pokemon your opponent sends out – and you won’t know that until the battle begins.

Having said that, we’ve included several Pokemon below that should serve you well in most battles you’ll find yourself in. These all require XL Candy to reach full potential, so this can be quite an expensive league.

Best Pokemon for the Master League in Pokemon Go

Dialga

Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Moves: Iron Head and Draco Meteor

Iron Head and Draco Meteor Resistances: Poison, Grass, Bug, Electric, Flying, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water

Poison, Grass, Bug, Electric, Flying, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water Weaknesses: Fighting and Ground

Dialga has long been considered one of the biggest threats in the Master League. Aside from being ridiculously powerful, it also has the incredible advantage of being a Dragon-type that’s not weak to Fairy-type attacks or Dragon-type attacks.

Dragon Breath is Dialga’s optimal Fast Move, so make sure you have it. As for Charged Moves, Iron Head is the only option that can really be spammed, while Draco Meteor is a devastatingly strong move (but watch out for the huge Attack self-nerf).

Melmetal

Fast Move: Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock Charged Moves: Superpower and Rock Slide

Superpower and Rock Slide Resistances: Poison, Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock, and Steel

Poison, Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock, and Steel Weaknesses: Fire, Fighting, and Ground

As a Steel-type Pokemon, Melmetal has a huge amount of type resistances that combine well with its high-level bulk to make it very difficult to take down. It can also be a Dialga counter, which is something every Master League team needs.

Thunder Shock is the only Fast Move available for Melmetal in Pokemon Go, so having the right Charged Moves is essential. We’d recommend pairing Rock Slide with Superpower, both of which are relatively low-cost and offer great type coverage.

Lugia

Fast Move: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Moves: Sky Attack and Aeroblast

Sky Attack and Aeroblast Resistances: Fighting, Ground, Grass, and Psychic

Fighting, Ground, Grass, and Psychic Weaknesses: Dark, Electric, Ghost, Rock, and Ice

Lugia has incredible bulk and access to some brilliant moves, making it a standout in the Master League with wins against the likes of Groudon and Mewtwo. The recent addition of the exclusive move Aeroblast only elevated Lugia’s performance.

Go with Dragon Tail as Lugia’s Fast Move and Sky Attack as its primary Charged Move, as this low-cost attack also has STAB. Combine these with Aeroblast, which deals a shocking amount of damage and has a chance to give a big buff to its Attack stat.

Mewtwo

Fast Move: Psycho Cut

Psycho Cut Charged Moves: Psystrike and Focus Blast

Psystrike and Focus Blast Resistances: Fighting and Psychic

Fighting and Psychic Weaknesses: Bug, Dark, and Ghost

Would it really be the Master League without a mention of Mewtwo? This iconic Psychic-type Legendary has earned its spot as one of the top players in the Pokemon Go Battle League, with an immense Attack stat and access to some brilliant moves.

Go with Psycho Cut as Mewtwo’s Fast Move, as it has the best energy generation. Then, you’ll have access to Pystrike, a powerful and relatively cheap Charged Move with STAB damage, and Focus Blast, which provides some extra coverage.

Giratina (Origin Forme)

Fast Move: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Moves: Shadow Ball and Ominous Wind

Shadow Ball and Ominous Wind Resistances: Normal, Fighting, Bug, Electric, Fire, Grass, Poison, and Water

Normal, Fighting, Bug, Electric, Fire, Grass, Poison, and Water Weaknesses: Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and Ice

Both forms of Giratina are well-placed in the Master League, but Origin forme is capable of reaching a slightly higher CP which gives it an edge, which is why many Trainers prefer it. Both are definitely worth having on your team, though.

Regardless of which forme you have, Shadow Claw is Giratina’s best Fast Move. If you have Origine forme, go with Shadow Ball and Ominous Wind as Charged Moves. If you have Altered forme, go with Dragon Claw and Shadow Sneak.

Zekrom

Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Moves: Crunch and Wild Charge

Crunch and Wild Charge Resistances: Electric, Fire, Flying, Grass, Steel, and Water

Electric, Fire, Flying, Grass, Steel, and Water Weaknesses: Dragon, Fairy, Ground, and Ice

Zekrom has the same stats as Dialga, including that huge Attack stat, which is enough to put it on your radar. It has a resistance to Steel-types, which is unusual for Dragons, and key wins against Lugia, Giratina (Origin Forme), Kyogre, and Metagross.

Go with Dragon Breath as Zekrom’s Fast Move, as it deals decent STAB damage. When it comes to Charged Moves, choose Crunch and Wild Charge for a good variety of coverage. These are also the cheapest options available, so you can use them often.

Pokemon Go Master League date & time

The Master League returns to the Pokemon Go Battle League on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 1PM PT and runs until Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 1PM PT.

