Where to find Hooded Skeleton in Baldurs Gate 3: Revive trick - Dexerto

 Where to find Hooded Skeleton in Baldurs Gate 3: Revive trick
Where to find Hooded Skeleton in Baldurs Gate 3: Revive trick

Published: 15/Oct/2020 18:31

by Tanner Pierce
Larian Studios

Baldur's Gate 3

While traveling through the Baldur’s Gate III’s early access campaign, it might be useful to know an alternative way to resurrect one of your dead characters without having to use a Scroll of Revivify. Here’s what you need to know about this secret method.

After initially being announced right before E3 2019, Baldur’s Gate III is finally in the hands of early access players. While this version doesn’t contain everything that the full game will have to offer, it still gives players a good sense of what it’ll be like when it does officially drop sometime in the near future.

The game, which is based on Dungeons and Dragons, allows characters to form parties and go on quests, much like the aforementioned tabletop game. Normally, when party members die, you can revive them with Scrolls of Revivify, which can bring back a party member with one HP. But what if you don’t have the aforementioned item and still want to bring someone back? That’s where the Hooded Skeleton comes in.

Larian Studios
The Hooded Skeleton can originally be found in the Dank Crypt and then will show up at your campsite.

Where is the Hooded Skeleton found?

The Hooded Skeleton is originally found in a secret room in the Dank Crypt. While in the secret room, players can open up a sarcophagus, which reveals the undead creature. He won’t attack you and will only ask you a simple question at first: “What is the worth of a single mortal’s life?”

After that, you’re allowed to respond to him. You’re given seven different responses and currently it’s unknown exactly how many work on him. However, if you answer with, “No one life is worth more than any other,” he will respond that he is “satisfied,” and will allow you to go on your way.

How does the Hooded Skeleton revive a character?

After you encounter him the first time, there’s nothing else to do with him here. He’ll leave you alone and you’ll be able to exit the Dank Crypt. The next time you’ll see him is at your campsite, around the north side. If you interact with him, he’ll tell you that he can revive one of your dead characters for 200 gold.

If you have enough, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of that offer, even if you have a Scroll of Revivify. Not having to use that item if you don’t have to is a pretty nice deal.

Baldur’s Gate III is currently in early access on PC. The full version of the game currently doesn’t have a release date.

