When will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora DLC release?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has just been released and we already know there’s DLC coming but when exactly can you expect to play the upcoming content? Here’s everything we know about the game’s DLC so far.

The latest Ubisoft game is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and for fans of James Cameron’s beloved Avatar movie franchise, this exciting open world title gives you the chance to explore Pandora in first-person and embark on an exciting adventure.

With a big emphasis on exploration, as well as a lot of skills to learn, and weapons to use in combat, there’s a lot you can dive into in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and for those who want even more to sink their teeth into, DLC content has already been revealed but when is it coming?

Here’s everything we know about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s DLC so far, including its release window.

Ubisoft Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will have 2 future DLCs.

When is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s DLC being released?

While we don’t have concrete release dates for the 2 DLC packs, we do know they will both launch in 2024.

This first story DLC titled “The Sky Breaker” is due to be released in the Summer of 2024, while the second story pack, “Secrets of the Spires” is arriving in the Fall of 2024. As soon as official dates are announced, we’ll be sure to update this page.

What’s included in the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora DLC?

The DLC for the game will feature a fresh storyline and gameplay experiences for players to enjoy. In The Sky Breaker, “A mysterious shadow looms in the sky, threatening the Na’vi clans below who are celebrating at their great festival of games. Face the RDA and protect the unity of the clans.”

A brand new region will also be added to Pandora in “Secrets of the Spires.” According to the pack’s official description, you’ll be able to “Engage in epic aerial combat on your banshee to uncover the secrets of this new canyon region.”

The game’s season pass comes with both story packs, as well as an additional bonus quest to enjoy. The season pass is included in the Gold and Ultimate editions of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, or you can purchase it separately for PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC from the PlayStation, Microsoft, and Epic Games stores.

That’s everything we know so far about DLC for the game! For more Avatar content, check out our guides below:

