Every confirmed Monster in Monster Hunter Wilds

The best part about any Monster Hunter game is… well… the Monsters. Here’s a list of all the confirmed Large Monsters for Monster Hunter Wilds so far.

Monster Hunter Wilds is on the horizon and we could not be more excited to carve some new creatures and make them into hats. Since its initial reveal at The Game Awards 2023, fans of the franchise have been patiently waiting for more news on the sixth mainline game of the series.

Thanks to the May 2024 PlayStation State of Play, we got a whole lot more than just news. Viewers were treated to a brand-new Monster Hunter Wilds trailer showing off new mechanics like weapon-swapping surprised hunters everywhere.

Perhaps more intriguing than the new mechanics however were the new Monsters. This guide will go over every Large Monster revealed for Monster Hunter Wilds so far.

Every confirmed Large Monster in Monster Hunter Wilds

At present, this list of Monster Hunter Wilds’ roster of confirmed Monsters is admittedly short. It’s still early days of course but we only have three named Large Monsters which will be the primary focus of hunts.

Rest assured, Capcom has a documented history of slowly revealing new hunting targets in the lead-up to a Monster Hunter release. We’ll be sure to update this article as those roll out.

Doshaguma

Capcom

This nightmare-inducing fuzzball is Doshaguma and despite being an early-game hunt, it’s no joke. Capcom describes them as “rugged, territorial fanged beasts that exhibit an aggressive disposition”.

If the trailer is anything to go by, that’s a little bit of an understatement. These furry behemoths travel around in packs and I’d hate to see how things pan out if you’re assailed by more than one at a time.

The core focus of the hunters shown off in the new footage seemed to be separating a larger Doshaguma from its fellows in order to hunt it safely. This might end up being the key to taking them down in-game.

They inhabit a region called the Windward Plains which can be a desolate desert or vibrant grassland depending on the weather conditions. In more harsh conditions, Doshaguma grow fiercer and more desperate for the limited resources available.

Chatacabra

Capcom

Okay, we know Chatacabra is some sort of giant crocodile-gorilla but is it kind of… cute? We’d die for it to be honest but perhaps we’re in the minority here.

Seriously, if we weren’t so sure that the armor you make from them is going to look awesome, we might avoid hunting them altogether. Don’t you just wanna hug one?

This amphibious death machine uses its adhesive saliva to “affix stone to their forelimbs in order to power up their attacks”. That’s right, boulder boxing gloves to pummel you with if you’re not careful.

Like Doshaguma, Chatacabra also make the Windward Plains their home but given their amphibious nature, they might only show up when water is plentiful. We’re not sure whether to be excited at the site of a stream or terrified.

Rathalos

Capcom

It wouldn’t be a Monster Hunter game without some variant of Rathalos showing up. This Wyvern was the flagship Monster of the very first entry in the series and it’s back for Monster Hunter Wilds.

We actually caught a glimpse of Rathalos in Monster Hunter Wilds all the way back during the initial reveal in 2023. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have a little informational section on the Monster Hunter Wilds website so we can’t tell you where they’ll pop up.

What we can tell you is to prepare some Flash Bombs before you hunt one because, without those to knock it out of the sky, it’ll make hunters using melee weapons lives hard. Seriously, Rathalos loves spending time in the sky.

That said, the new weapon-swapping mechanic might mean you can bring a ranged weapon like a Heavy Bowgun along to account for its evasiveness. The Rathalos revenge tour should be legendary.

Capcom Sometimes you just gotta shoot stuff.

Those are the confirmed Large Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds so far but you can be sure that more will be revealed in the coming months. The best part is, Capcom tends to use those reveals to show off some of the weapons and armor that can be made from each Monster too.

We’ll be following the news surrounding Monster Hunter Wilds closely and gearing up to give you all the info you need to prepare for the biggest hunt of your life.