Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – Release date, platforms & everything we know

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is an upcoming survival horror adventure game where players control a pair of ghost hunters. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden puts players in the role of two professional ghost hunters as they explore a hunted community and try to free it from its supernatural curse. The game will be an action RPG that will also contain survival horror elements and from what we’ve seen so far, it looks very scary!

Borrowing from games like Silent Hill, Fatal Frame, and even various spooky Soulslikes, the spooky adventure should please action-adventure fans, and those who enjoy a good mystery to solve. After all, the studio behind the game, Focus Entertainment, was also responsible for the Sherlock Holmes game.

Contents

Focus Entertainment

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will be released on February 13, 2024.

What platforms will Banishers be on?

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

There’s been no word on PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch.

Banishers Trailer

Check out the Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden trailer below:

Banishers Gameplay & Setting

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is a third-person action role-playing game with elements of survival horror where the player controls ghost hunters, Antea Duarte and Red Mac Raith. The duo goes on a quest to investigate a series of hauntings in a small town called New Eden, with Duarte inheriting ghostly powers herself.

When playing as Raith, players can use weapons like guns and swords, however, Duarte uses her spirit abilities to take down malevolent enemies. The game will also feature various choices that can influence the game’s story and ending.

That’s all we know about Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden for now. For more of the biggest upcoming releases, check out these guides below:

