Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to get Dream Shards & what are they used for?

Dream Shards are elusive but vital for Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here’s what you need them for and how you can get your hands on some.

Dreamlight is one of the most useful sources of magic in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Unfortunately, this important resource can be tricky to get hold of and even harder to collect a vast amount.

Thankfully, there are a few tricks to grab as many as possible. We’ve compiled how you can get hold of Dream Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley as well as what you will need them for.

Disney / Gameloft Finding multiple Dream Shards is much easier when you know where to find them.

What are Dream Shards used for in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Dream Shards can be used to complete certain quests and can be exchanged into Dreamlight, another important resource that opens up more of Dreamlight Valley. However, it’s recommended you refrain from turning Dream Shards into Dreamlight due to the sheer amount you will need for certain quests.

Dream Shards can be used for a variety of aspects in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Along with Star Coins, Dream Shards are the most important and vastly used resource in the game so you’ll want to find and keep as many as you can.

How to get Dream Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are two ways you can get hold of Dream Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Both can be a little frustrating and finding loads of this resource will take a long time but it’s well worth it since they don’t ask you to go out of your way when playing.

Feed animals their favorite food

While not the quickest process to get lots of Dream Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it’s a relatively simple one that will also grant you some useful rewards.

All you need to do is regularly feed the animals of Dreamlight Valley their favorite foods. Once you do so they will give you a reward and often that is Dream Shards. Always keep the food on you and feed them whenever you get the chance.

Destroy Night Thorns

Not only are they causing the residents of Dreamlight Valley to forget but they are also a fantastic source of Dream Shards.

Using your magic to get rid of these pesky thorns will typically grant you some Dream Shards. By the time you have cleared Dreamlight Valley of these thorns you should have a sizeable horde of Dream Shards. If you don’t have enough, don’t worry. Come back the next day and harvest more. Or unlock more regions to get a plethora of Night Thorns.

That’s how you can get hold of Dream Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley as well as what you can use them for. If you have more questions about Disney Dreamlight Valley, check out some of these handy guides:

