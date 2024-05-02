How to “Get some Night Shards to lighten up” in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s A Day at Disney Star Path asks players to “Get some Night Shards to lighten up,” so here’s how to complete that task.

The latest Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path is A Day at Disney, which gives players more ways to make their Valleys feel like a Disney Park. As with previous Star Paths, though, not every task is straightforward; many are written as riddles that players must decipher to figure out what they need to do.

Among these tasks is one that asks players to “Get some Night Shards to lighten up.” What that means isn’t immediately obvious, so if you’re stumped, this is what Disney Dreamlight Valley wants you to do.

How to “Get some Night Shards to lighten up” for the A Day at Disney Star Path

Disney / Gameloft

In order to “Get some Night Shards to lighten up,” you’ll have to craft Purified Night Shards.

Luckily, this is a simple task to complete. All you need to do is collect the following:

5 Night Shards

1 Dream Shard

Night Shards can be found by digging up glowing spots in any biome. If you’re having trouble finding them, you can craft them using Onyx, which yields 3 Night Shards per gem.

Dream Shards are even easier to find, as they can appear when digging, removing Night Throrns, and feeding Critters.

Note that the Star Path task requires you to make 10 Purifed Night Shards, meaning you’ll need 50 Night Shards and 10 Dream Shards total.

Once you have these, simply go to any crafting station to create Purified Night Shards. The recipe is listed under the “Potions & Enchantment” tab.

