Disney Dreamlight Valley ingredients guide: Location & sell price

If you want to make some great meals you’ll need some ingredients. We’ve got all the ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley along with where you can find them and how much you can sell them for.
Disney Dreamlight valley is filled with useful resources to help grant you Star Coins, energy, Dreamlight, and even friendship. One such resource are the ingredients. They are primarily there for you to put in recipes but can also bring in a tidy profit, as well as being used to complete your Dreamlight Duties.
While ingredients are a vital part of the game, they can be a little tricky to find. We’ve compiled all their locations and sell prices so you know what to cook and what to sell to Goofy.
Vegetables
|Ingredient
|Location
|Sell Price
|Asparagus
|Frosted Heights
|133 Star Coins
|Bell Pepper
|Forest of Valor
|33 Star Coins
|Carrot
|Peaceful Meadow
|44 Star Coins
|Chili Pepper
|Sunlit Plateau
|78 Star Coins
|Cucumber
|Frosted Heights
|159 Star Coins
|Eggplant
|Frosted Heights
|308 Star Coins
|Leek
|Forgotten Lands
|309 Star Coins
|Lettuce
|Peaceful Meadow
|8 Star Coins
|Okra
|Glade of Trust
|114 Star Coins
|Onion
|Forest of Valor
|170 Star Coins
|Potato
|Forgotten Lands
|126 Star Coins
|Pumpkin
|Forgotten Lands
|664 Star Coins
|Spinach
|Glade of Trust
|41 Star Coins
|Tomato
|Dazzle Beach
|22 Star Coins
|Zucchini
|Sunlit Plateau
|52 Star Coins
Grains
|Ingredient
|Location
|Sell Price
|Canola
|Forest of Valor
|109 Star Coins
|Corn
|Dazzle Beach
|16 Star Coins
|Rice
|Glade of Trust
|61 Star Coins
|Soya
|Sunlit Plateau
|69 Star Coins
|Sugarcane
|Dazzle Beach
|19 Star Coins
|Wheat
|Peaceful Meadow
|2 Star Coins
Fruit
|Ingredient
|Location
|Sell Price
|Apple
|Forgotten Lands, Plaza
|25 Star Coins
|Banana
|Peaceful Meadow, Dazzle Beach
|29 Star Coins
|Blueberry
|Forest of Valor, Dazzle Beach
|29 Star Coins
|Cherry
|Frosted Heights, Sunlit Plateau
|42 Star Coins
|Cocoa Bean
|Sunlit Plateau, Glade of Trust
|38 Star Coins
|Coconut
|Beach (After Burying The Eel quest)
|42 Star Coins
|Gooseberry
|Frosted Heights, Forgotten Lands
|50 Star Coins
|Lemon
|Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust
|33 Star Coins
|Raspberry
|Plaza, Peaceful Meadow
|21 Star Coins
Seafood
|Ingredient
|Location
|Sell Price
|Clam
|Dazzle Beach
|45 Star Coins
|Oyster
|Dazzle Beach
|250 Star Coins
|Scallop
|Dazzle Beach
|50 Star Coins
Chez Remy’s Pantry
|Ingredient
|Location
|Sell Price
|Butter
|Chez Remy
|190 Star Coins
|Cheese
|Chez Remy
|180 Star Coins
|Egg
|Chez Remy
|220 Star Coins
|Milk
|Chez Remy
|230 Star Coins
|Peanut
|Chez Remy
|200 Star Coins
|Slush Ice
|Chez Remy
|150 Star Coins
Spices & Herbs
|Ingredient
|Location
|Sell Price
|Basil
|Peaceful Meadow
|25 Star Coins
|Garlic
|Forest of Valor
|60 Star Coins
|Ginger
|Forgotten Lands
|100 Star Coins
|Mint
|Frosted Heights
|80 Star Coins
|Mushroom
|Glade of Trust
|30 Star Coins
|Oregano
|Plaza
|20 Star Coins
|Vanilla
|Sunlit Plateau
|60 Star Coins
Those are all the ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley and where you can find them, as well as what you can sell them for. If you’re looking for more Disney Dreamlight Valley guides then check out some of these:
