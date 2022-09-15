Disney Dreamlight Valley ingredients guide: Location & sell price

If you want to make some great meals you’ll need some ingredients. We’ve got all the ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley along with where you can find them and how much you can sell them for.

Disney Dreamlight valley is filled with useful resources to help grant you Star Coins, energy, Dreamlight, and even friendship. One such resource are the ingredients. They are primarily there for you to put in recipes but can also bring in a tidy profit, as well as being used to complete your Dreamlight Duties.

While ingredients are a vital part of the game, they can be a little tricky to find. We’ve compiled all their locations and sell prices so you know what to cook and what to sell to Goofy.

Vegetables

Disney / Gameloft Most vegetables come with seeds so you can plant them anywhere.

Ingredient Location Sell Price Asparagus Frosted Heights 133 Star Coins Bell Pepper Forest of Valor 33 Star Coins Carrot Peaceful Meadow 44 Star Coins Chili Pepper Sunlit Plateau 78 Star Coins Cucumber Frosted Heights 159 Star Coins Eggplant Frosted Heights 308 Star Coins Leek Forgotten Lands 309 Star Coins Lettuce Peaceful Meadow 8 Star Coins Okra Glade of Trust 114 Star Coins Onion Forest of Valor 170 Star Coins Potato Forgotten Lands 126 Star Coins Pumpkin Forgotten Lands 664 Star Coins Spinach Glade of Trust 41 Star Coins Tomato Dazzle Beach 22 Star Coins Zucchini Sunlit Plateau 52 Star Coins

Grains

Ingredient Location Sell Price Canola Forest of Valor 109 Star Coins Corn Dazzle Beach 16 Star Coins Rice Glade of Trust 61 Star Coins Soya Sunlit Plateau 69 Star Coins Sugarcane Dazzle Beach 19 Star Coins Wheat Peaceful Meadow 2 Star Coins

Fruit

Disney / Gameloft Most fruits can be harvested in their respective locations.

Ingredient Location Sell Price Apple Forgotten Lands, Plaza 25 Star Coins Banana Peaceful Meadow, Dazzle Beach 29 Star Coins Blueberry Forest of Valor, Dazzle Beach 29 Star Coins Cherry Frosted Heights, Sunlit Plateau 42 Star Coins Cocoa Bean Sunlit Plateau, Glade of Trust 38 Star Coins Coconut Beach (After Burying The Eel quest) 42 Star Coins Gooseberry Frosted Heights, Forgotten Lands 50 Star Coins Lemon Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust 33 Star Coins Raspberry Plaza, Peaceful Meadow 21 Star Coins

Seafood

Ingredient Location Sell Price Clam Dazzle Beach 45 Star Coins Oyster Dazzle Beach 250 Star Coins Scallop Dazzle Beach 50 Star Coins

Chez Remy’s Pantry

Disney / Gameloft You can find the Pantry items in Chez Remy but they can be pricey.

Ingredient Location Sell Price Butter Chez Remy 190 Star Coins Cheese Chez Remy 180 Star Coins Egg Chez Remy 220 Star Coins Milk Chez Remy 230 Star Coins Peanut Chez Remy 200 Star Coins Slush Ice Chez Remy 150 Star Coins

Spices & Herbs

Ingredient Location Sell Price Basil Peaceful Meadow 25 Star Coins Garlic Forest of Valor 60 Star Coins Ginger Forgotten Lands 100 Star Coins Mint Frosted Heights 80 Star Coins Mushroom Glade of Trust 30 Star Coins Oregano Plaza 20 Star Coins Vanilla Sunlit Plateau 60 Star Coins

Those are all the ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley and where you can find them, as well as what you can sell them for. If you’re looking for more Disney Dreamlight Valley guides then check out some of these:

How to earn Star Coins fast | How to make ratatouille | Is Disney Dreamlight Valley on Xbox Game Pass? | Where to find the Royal Tools | How to feed animals & their favorite foods | All fish locations and sale prices | All recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to get clay | How to solve the cave puzzle | How to remove mushrooms | Gems location and sale price