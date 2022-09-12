Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to get clay & locations

Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with unique resources and materials for you to collect and craft with, and one of the rarest is clay. Here’s how to get hold of clay and the best locations to find it.

Depending on how you play the game, the first experience many will have with clay is through Goofy’s The Mysterious Wreck quest, which unlocks after finding a paddle on the sands of Dazzle Beach. You need to find 25 pieces of clay alongside some other tricky resources to get through this quest.

While the other resources can be time-consuming to find, they are usually relatively noticeable. Clay on the other hand is well hidden and can be tough to locate if you don’t know how to find it or where to find it.

To help you out with this quest, here are the best locations where you can find clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley and how to get hold of 25 of them.

Where to find Clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft You can find clay in three different locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Clay is available to find in the following three regions in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Glade of Trust

Sunlit Plateau

Forgotten Lands

It’s worth opting for the Glade of Trust if you don’t have any other regions unlocked as that is the cheapest one to get to, costing 5,000 Dreamlight to unlock.

If you want to get to Sunlit Plateau, you’ll need to unlock the Forgotten Lands in the first place.

How to get clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you’ve unlocked your chosen location, all you will need to do is grab your Royal Shovel and dig into the ground. You don’t need to dig anywhere special, the clay is not found in the sparkling mounds.

It’s not the only resource you can get from digging so don’t expect clay to appear on the first try. However, it will appear regularly so it’s not as elusive as Dreamlight Shards or Hardwood.

That’s how to get hold of clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While you’re grabbing clay, why not take a look at some of our other guides:

