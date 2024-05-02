There are tons of resources to find in Disney Dreamlight Valley and some can be pretty tough to spot, like Plastic Scrap. So, to help you craft your chosen item or complete that tricky quest, here’s how to find Plastic Scrap in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Whether it’s grabbing items for a friendship quest, collecting resources to unlock a character, or just crafting a piece of furniture for your Valley, Disney Dreamlight Valley always requires plenty of resources. Only, it doesn’t always tell you how to get them.

Plastic Scrap is one such item, with it being introduced subtly during the A Rift in Time expansion update. While it does tell you where to find it, it omits details on how to get hold of it. So, to help you out, this is how to find Plastic Scrap in Disney Dreamlight Valley and what it’s used for.

How to find Plastic Scrap in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You’ll need to fish outside of ripples in Ancient’s Landing to get hold of Plastic Scrap in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Plastic Scrap works a lot like Seaweed in the main Valley and shouldn’t be too rare to get hold of.

On top of this, you can also dig up small and large rubble around Eternity Isle, which will give you a few Plastic Scraps.

This is pretty useful due to how often it’s used in quests and crafting recipes so we recommend grabbing a character with the fishing bonus to grant you a few more Plastic Scraps each time you fish one up.

What is Plastic Scrap used for in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

As part of the Thrills and Frills update, players will need Plastic Scrap for the Does Not Compute quest which will help you unlock Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.

It’s also used to complete the Dreamlight Valley’s Next Top LeFou, Give Me a Sign, and I’ve Got a Dreamlight friendship quests, which are given by Gaston, Goofy, and Rapunzel respectively.

If you’ve completed those quests, you can also use Plastic Scrap for various recipes, from an Ancient Hammock, a Yellow and Blue Speckled Path, shelves, and so much more. So it’s always worth having a few on you or in a chest.

