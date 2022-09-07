Disney Dreamlight Valley: Where to find the Royal Tools

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, one of the first quests you’ll be given is to find all the Royal Tools. However, all Merlin tells you is that there are four and they are lost in Dreamlight Valley. Here’s where they can all be found.

Despite being in Early Access, Disney Dreamlight Valley has a plethora of unique jobs and quests for you to complete in order to restore Dreamlight Valley back to its original state. However, such missions often require you to have certain tools.

Thankfully, the quest telling you to get the tools comes relatively quickly but leaves no instructions on where to find them. So, if you’re struggling to find these tricky tools, we’ve got their locations right here.

Contents

Where to find the Pickaxe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft Find the Pickaxe just to the east side of the stairs leading to the Peaceful Meadow.

The Pickaxe is one of the first Royal tools that gives you a hint regarding its location. It’s said to be driven into a blighted stone in the Plaza. Which is not far from your house.

The Pickaxe is located in the southeast region of the Plaza. Find Scrooge McDuck’s shop and keep following the path down until you see some large rocks. Then simply pick the tool up and it will be yours.

Where to find the Watering Can in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft The Watering Can is tucked away behind your house.

While the Pickaxe may be the first tool many get due to the hint, the Watering Can is actually the closest to your home, meaning many stumble across it unintentionally.

Nevertheless, the Watering Can is found in the garden of your house, just to the left of the building. It’s hidden behind some barrels so be sure to keep an eye out.

Where to find the Shovel in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft Head to Remy’s kitchen to find the Royal Shovel.

Three out of the four Royal Tools in the game are located in the Plaza, the first location you start the game in. Therefore, these are likely the first three you will come across, the shovel is no different, especially if you’re a fan of cooking.

The shovel is located on the opposite side of the Plaza to your house. Head to the east of the Plaza and find Chez Remy’s kitchen. Next to it will be the shovel embedded into the ground.

Where to find the Fishing Rod in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft You’ll need to find Goofy before looking for the Royal Fishing Rod.

Lastly, is the Fishing Rod. Don’t be disheartened when you find this tool and realize it’s broken. There are a few more steps you’ll need to take before receiving the Royal Fishing Rod.

Head into the middle of the meadow and find the southwest pond. It’s the pond just below Goofy’s stall. Then, pick it up and head back to Goofy. He will fix the rod and present you with the Royal Fishing Rod.

That’s how to get all the Royal Tools in Disney Dreamlight Valley, allowing you to dig, plant, mine, and fish to your heart’s content.

