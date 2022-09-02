Is Disney Dreamlight Valley coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Disney Dreamlight Valley release is almost around the corner and if you’re wondering whether it is coming to Xbox Game Pass or not, here’s everything you need to know.

Dreamlight Valley unites some of the most beloved Disney and Pixar characters of all time to restore peace and prosperity in their magical land. The game releases on September 6, 2022, on multiple platforms but the main question here is – will it come to Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass is a great way to enjoy different AAA and Indie titles on a budget. It’s a subscription-based service (like Netflix) where you don’t own the games but can download and play them as long as the subscription is valid. Having Disney Dreamlight Valley on Game Pass would be the cherry on top.

Now you may wonder if Disney Dreamlight Valley will be available as part of Xbox Game Pass or not, and we have everything you need to know.

Nintendo / Gameloft The game features multiple characters you grew up watching.

Will Disney Dreamlight Valley be on Xbox Game Pass?

Fortunately, Disney Dreamlight Valley will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one! As we mentioned earlier, this life-sim adventure game releases in early access on September 6, 2022, and you will find the game added to the game list on that day itself.

All you need is an active Game Pass subscription and you will be good to go. If you get the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you will get to enjoy the game on both PC and consoles.

The game covers multiple platforms including PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. It is also planned to release on Mac Store sometime soon.

So, there you have it – now you have the answer to Disney Dreamlight Valley’s arrival on Xbox Game Pass. While you wait for the game to arrive, here are some of the best games on Game Pass that you can play in September.