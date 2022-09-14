How to earn Dreamlight fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dreamlight is an essential currency in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but it can take quite a while to collect. If you ever find yourself running low, our guide will help you rack up more in no time at all.

One of the best parts of playing Disney Dreamlight Valley is discovering new Realms based on your favorite animated movies and convincing characters like Frozen’s Elsa and Moana’s Maui to move back to your island.

In order to do this, though, you’ll first need to stock up on Dreamlight. Aside from Star Coins, Dreamlight is the main currency in Disney Dreamlight Valley as it’s required to unlock new Realms and expand the areas you can access on your island.

So if you’re looking to venture further out than Peaceful Meadow or you want to visit an entirely new Realm based on a movie like Wall-E or Ratatouille, we’ve put together some top tips to earn more Dreamlight fast below.

How to earn more Dreamlight in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Complete your Dreamlight Duties

Disney / Gameloft

The main way to earn Dreamlight in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to work your way through all of your Dreamlight Duties. You can find these by navigating to the Dreamlight menu, where there will always be six tasks waiting for you to complete.

These Dreamlight Duties are short and simple tasks like foraging for a few vegetables or having a discussion with a character. The amount of Dreamlight you’ll earn isn’t massive, but the tasks are easy to breeze through so it can quickly add up.

Work your way through Dreamlight milestones

Disney / Gameloft

As well as Dreamlight Duties, you’ll also find specific milestone tasks to complete in the Dreamlight menu. These all revolve around a specific action, such as fishing or cooking, and the rewards get better as you work your way through each stage.

The best thing about these milestone tasks is that you’ll often find yourself completing them without even realizing it, as they’re all actions that you’ll perform while working through the game’s Realm Quests, Story Quests, and Friendship Quests.

Craft Dreamlight using Dream Shards

Disney / Gameloft

There is another way to earn Dreamlight in Disney Dreamlight Valley: Crafting! If you visit a crafting bench and look under the Potions & Enchantments section, you can use 10 Dream Shards to craft 250 Dreamlight, with no limit on how much you can make.

While this is definitely the quickest way to earn Dreamlight, we’d advise against doing it unless you’re desperate. Dream Shards are quite rare and you’ll need them to complete some quests in the future, so it’s always good to keep some safely stored away.

Those are all the ways you can earn more Dreamlight! While you’re here, check out some more Disney Dreamlight Valley guides below:

