Disney Dreamlight Valley Gems guide: Locations & sale prices

Gems are some of the rarest items in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so we’ve put together a handy guide featuring each of their locations and how much they can be sold for at Goofy’s stall.

Whether you need them to complete a quest or you just want to sell them for some extra Star Coins, there’s no denying that Gems are an important resource when foraging around Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Unlike most other resources in the game such as vegetables, flowers, and fish, Gems are quite difficult to come across, especially if you’re looking for a specific type. Here’s where you can find them all and how to get them.

How to get Gems in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The main way to find Gems in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to look for tall black rocks emerging from the cliffs around your town. If you hit these with your pickaxe until they break, there’s a slight chance that you’ll get a Gem as a reward.

Some of these tall black rocks have Gems sticking out of them from the start, which means they’re guaranteed to provide a Gem when broken. Others won’t reveal that they have Gems inside until you’ve hit them a couple of times with your pickaxe.

The easiest way to increase your Gem haul is to give a character the mining trait when you level up your friendship with them. If you then invite them to ‘hang out’ with you, they’ll occasionally boost the number of Gems you earn when breaking rocks!

All Gem locations and prices in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Gem Location Sell Price Amethyst Forgotten Lands & Frosted Heights 500 Star Coins Shiny Amethyst Forgotten Lands & Frosted Heights 2000 Star Coins Aquamarine Dazzle Beach & Forest of Valor 250 Star Coins Shiny Aquamarine Dazzle Beach & Forest of Valor 1000 Star Coins Citrine Sunlit Plateau & Glade of Trust 380 Star Coins Shiny Citrine Sunlit Plateau & Glade of Trust 1500 Star Coins Diamond Forgotten Lands 600 Star Coins Shiny Diamond Forgotten Lands 2400 Star Coins Emerald Forest of Valor & Glade of Trust 325 Star Coins Shiny Emerald Forest of Valor & Glade of Trust 1300 Star Coins Garnet Peaceful Meadow & Plaza 160 Star Coins Shiny Garnet Peaceful Meadow & Plaza 640 Star Coins Peridot Dazzle Beach & Peaceful Meadow 200 Star Coins Shiny Peridot Dazzle Beach & Peaceful Meadow 800 Star Coins Topaz Plaza 240 Star Coins Shiny Topaz Plaza 960 Star Coins Tourmaline Frosted Heights & Sunlit Plateau 420 Star Coins Shiny Tourmaline Frosted Heights & Sunlit Plateau 1600 Star Coins

As you can see from the table above, each type of Gem has an even rarer ‘shiny’ variation which glows stronger and can be sold for an average of four times the amount of Star Coins. You’ll find them in the same locations as their regular variations.

Some quests will require you to find a specific type of Gem, so it’s a good idea to keep at least one of each type safely in your storage. That way, when you come across these quests, you won’t have to spend ages mining to find a Gem.

