Disney Dreamlight Valley: All fish locations and sale prices

With so much to do in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it can be a nice break to sit back and go fishing with Goofy. Here are all the locations of the available fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley and what benefits they provide.

Some of the best things about Disney Dreamlight Valley are the variety of activities you can partake in. If you love collecting, cooking, or fishing there is something in the game for you. If you love to fish and want to collect them all to either sell, eat or cook, then you need to know where they can be found and what the best ones are.

Thankfully, each fish has a location, sale price, energy value, and some have their own specific recipes. We’ve compiled all the fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley along with their location and sale price so you know exactly what to get and where to get it.

Disney / Gameloft There are 25 fish to catch in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All fish available in Disney Dreamlight Valley and their location

There are 25 different fish currently available in Disney Dreamlight Valley and they can all be found in certain locations. Here are all the fish you can catch and where they can be found, as well as what you can sell them for.

Fish Location Energy Granted Sell Price Anglerfish Forgotten Lands 2,000 Energy 1,500 Coins Bass Peaceful Meadow, Forest of Valor, Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights, Forgotten Lands 150 Energy 25 Coins Bream Peaceful Meadow 1,300 Energy 600 Coins Carp Forest of Valor, Sunlit Plateau 800 Energy 400 Coins Catfish Peaceful Meadow 1,200 Energy 550 Coins Cod Dazzle Beach, Forgotten Lands, Glade of Trust 150 Energy 35 Coins Crab Frosted Heights 1,200 Energy 600 Coins Fugu Dazzle Beach 1,700 Energy 900 Coins Herring Dazzle Beach, Glade of Trust 250 Energy 65 Coins Kingfish Dazzle Beach 800 Energy 450 Coins Lancetfish Forgotten Lands 1,300 Energy 650 Coins Lobster Glade of Trust 1,600 Energy 950 Coins Perch Forest of Valor, Sunlit Plateau 400 Energy 80 Coins Pike Forest of Valor 1,500 Energy 800 Coins Rainbow Trout Peaceful Meadow, Forest of Valor 300 Energy 50 Coins Salmon Frosted Heights, Sunlit Plateau 500 Energy 150 Coins Seaweed Dazzle Beach, Forgotten Lands, Forest of Valor, Peaceful Meadow, Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights, Glade of Trust 25 Energy 20 Coins Shrimp Dazzle Beach 25 Energy 300 Coins Sole Forgotten Lands 500 Energy 200 Coins Squid Glade of Trust, Forgotten Lands 1,000 Energy 500 Coins Swordfish Dazzle Beach 1,500 Energy 700 Coins Tilapia Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights 1,150 Energy 600 Coins Tuna Forgotten Lands, Glade of Trust 350 Energy 95 Coins Walleye Sunlit Plateau 1,700 Energy 1,100 Coins White Sturgeon Frosted Heights 1,800 Energy 1,200 Coins

It’s worth being wise with the fish you catch. Some are specifically used in certain recipes, like Lobster Roll and Lancetfish. Keep an eye on the recipes and what other characters want from their gifts as some of them will ask for cooked fish meals.

