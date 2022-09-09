Disney Dreamlight Valley: All fish locations and sale prices

With so much to do in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it can be a nice break to sit back and go fishing with Goofy. Here are all the locations of the available fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley and what benefits they provide.
Some of the best things about Disney Dreamlight Valley are the variety of activities you can partake in. If you love collecting, cooking, or fishing there is something in the game for you. If you love to fish and want to collect them all to either sell, eat or cook, then you need to know where they can be found and what the best ones are.
Thankfully, each fish has a location, sale price, energy value, and some have their own specific recipes. We’ve compiled all the fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley along with their location and sale price so you know exactly what to get and where to get it.
All fish available in Disney Dreamlight Valley and their location
There are 25 different fish currently available in Disney Dreamlight Valley and they can all be found in certain locations. Here are all the fish you can catch and where they can be found, as well as what you can sell them for.
|Fish
|Location
|Energy Granted
|Sell Price
|Anglerfish
|Forgotten Lands
|2,000 Energy
|1,500 Coins
|Bass
|Peaceful Meadow, Forest of Valor, Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights, Forgotten Lands
|150 Energy
|25 Coins
|Bream
|Peaceful Meadow
|1,300 Energy
|600 Coins
|Carp
|Forest of Valor, Sunlit Plateau
|800 Energy
|400 Coins
|Catfish
|Peaceful Meadow
|1,200 Energy
|550 Coins
|Cod
|Dazzle Beach, Forgotten Lands, Glade of Trust
|150 Energy
|35 Coins
|Crab
|Frosted Heights
|1,200 Energy
|600 Coins
|Fugu
|Dazzle Beach
|1,700 Energy
|900 Coins
|Herring
|Dazzle Beach, Glade of Trust
|250 Energy
|65 Coins
|Kingfish
|Dazzle Beach
|800 Energy
|450 Coins
|Lancetfish
|Forgotten Lands
|1,300 Energy
|650 Coins
|Lobster
|Glade of Trust
|1,600 Energy
|950 Coins
|Perch
|Forest of Valor, Sunlit Plateau
|400 Energy
|80 Coins
|Pike
|Forest of Valor
|1,500 Energy
|800 Coins
|Rainbow Trout
|Peaceful Meadow, Forest of Valor
|300 Energy
|50 Coins
|Salmon
|Frosted Heights, Sunlit Plateau
|500 Energy
|150 Coins
|Seaweed
|Dazzle Beach, Forgotten Lands, Forest of Valor, Peaceful Meadow, Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights, Glade of Trust
|25 Energy
|20 Coins
|Shrimp
|Dazzle Beach
|25 Energy
|300 Coins
|Sole
|Forgotten Lands
|500 Energy
|200 Coins
|Squid
|Glade of Trust, Forgotten Lands
|1,000 Energy
|500 Coins
|Swordfish
|Dazzle Beach
|1,500 Energy
|700 Coins
|Tilapia
|Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights
|1,150 Energy
|600 Coins
|Tuna
|Forgotten Lands, Glade of Trust
|350 Energy
|95 Coins
|Walleye
|Sunlit Plateau
|1,700 Energy
|1,100 Coins
|White Sturgeon
|Frosted Heights
|1,800 Energy
|1,200 Coins
It’s worth being wise with the fish you catch. Some are specifically used in certain recipes, like Lobster Roll and Lancetfish. Keep an eye on the recipes and what other characters want from their gifts as some of them will ask for cooked fish meals.
For more on Disney Dreamlight Valley, be sure to check out our other guides.
