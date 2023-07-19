Iron Ingots are a vital resource in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but do you get Iron Ingots in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Here’s everything you need to know.

From crafting furniture for your Valley to gifting other characters, Iron Ingots are a key resource in Disney Dreamlight Valley. They’re often in high demand, with some friendship quests requiring you to find upwards of 100.

As such, trying to find an efficient way to get hold of Iron Ingots in this popular cozy game can be pretty tricky. So, here’s how to get Iron Ingots in Disney Dreamlight Valley including how to craft them and where to find them.

Mine rock spots and craft Iron Ingots

Disney / Gameloft

Perhaps the most effective way to get Iron Ingots is to mine Iron Ore from rock spots around the Valley. Thankfully, unlike other gems, you’ll find these in most areas, but we’ve detailed their location below:

Forest of Valor

Glade of Trust

Sunlit Plateau

Frosted Heights

Forgotten Lands

Vitalys Mines

When you’re in the locations, look for rock spots on the walls and head there with your pickaxe. We recommend grabbing the spots with gems peeking out, but they are unlikely to give you tons of Iron. Once you mine them you’ll get gems and they’ll eventually respawn, meaning you can then get Iron out of them.

Iron Ingot recipe

To make Iron Ingots, you need two ingredients:

x5 Iron Ore x1 Coal

It’s likely that while searching for the Iron Ore you’ll come across coal, so don’t worry too much about locating it.

Purchase Iron Ingots from Kristoff’s stall

Disney / Gameloft

Sure, mining is fun and can get you some handy resources, but another easy way to grab Iron Ingots is by purchasing them from Kristoff’s stall.

Once you’ve reached level 10 friendship with Kristoff you can fully upgrade his stall, which will occasionally let you buy 20 Iron Ingots. They don’t come up every day and this is a relatively abundant resource, so we recommend only doing this if you really need Iron or if you have tons of Star Coins.

