Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to get Pebbles

Pebbles are pretty important in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so you’ll need to know how to get hold of them. So, here’s how to get Pebbles in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

With so many resources in this cozy game, it can be pretty tricky to remember how to gather all of them. This is entirely the case for Pebbles which, depending on what you prefer to craft, will occasionally pop up in recipes, causing many to wonder how to get hold of it.

So, with that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about how to get Pebbles in Disney Dreamlight Valley so you can complete that quest or build that item for your next DreamSnaps submission.

How to get Pebbles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get Pebbles in Disney Dreamlight Valley, all you need to do is dig into the ground with your shovel in certain biomes.

You’ll be able to find Pebbles in four different biomes through Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Dazzle Beach Forgotten Lands Sunlit Plateau Forest of Valor

It’s as simple as that, although we recommend heading to the Sunlit Plateau for some a higher drop rate as it seems to be the most fruitful.

So there you have it, that's how to get Pebbles in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While getting your shovel ready for a digging session, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

