How to solve the Cave puzzle in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To free Ursula and restore one of the orbs in Disney Dreamlight Valley you need to go through a series of puzzles inside a cave on Dazzle Beach. Here’s how to solve all the cave puzzles in the ‘With Great Power’ quest.

An initial look into the mysterious cave Ursula sends you into can be a little confusing. There are riddles, statues, and not much information on what to do with either of them. However, once you solve the puzzle you will have access to the Orb of Power and can begin to free Dreamlight Valley of it’s problems.

We’ve completed the puzzles and found their mysteries so you don’t have to. Here is how to solve the cave puzzles in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete the ‘With Great Power’ quest

Disney / Gameloft There are four puzzles to complete in this cave.

To complete the ‘With Great Power’ quest you’ll need to complete a series of four puzzles that can be a little confusing.

Doing so will enable you to both free Ursula, making her a fully-fledged member of the game, and get hold of the Orb of Power. Here’s how to complete the cave puzzles and grab the Orb of Power.

The first puzzle: Match the Gems

The first puzzle you come across introduces three deactivated statues with their hands out. The plaque in the middle reads: “Provide the gem that matches best to continue on your hero’s quest”.

What you will need to do is hunt around the Valley to find the gems with colors that best match the statues. You’ll need to find a red, green, and blue gem to complete the first puzzle. Put them in their corresponding statue and the gate will open.

The second puzzle: Find the right crops to grow

The next puzzle comes with similar statues but has some unearthed ground in front of them. The plaque reads: “Discover the right crops to grow to continue on below. One is underground, the other gold and brown. What remains is red and round”.

To complete this quest you’ll want to visit Goofy’s stall and buy carrot seeds, wheat seeds, and tomato seeds. Essentially, carrots grow underground, wheat is gold and brown when grown, and tomatoes are red and round.

Plant them, water them, wait for them to fully grow, and harvest them. Once they are harvested the door will open.

The third puzzle: Cook a meal

Disney / Gameloft You don’t need a recipe book for this puzzle.

As soon as you enter this puzzle it will be clear that it involved creating a meal. Thankfully you won’t need to hunt for a specific recipe book to complete this puzzle. The plaque opposite the oven reads: The final riddle, let it be known: to cook and eat what you have grown”.

It’s worth mentioning that this is not the final riddle, there is a fourth, but it’s not as complicated as the previous puzzles. All you will need to do is put in the three ingredients you have just grown. Those would be one carrot, one wheat, and one tomato”. This will make a Veggie Pasta and will open the final doors.

The fourth puzzle: Fish for the orb

The final room to the cave is filled with stepping stones and water, however, you can’t use those stepping stones so will have to find another way. The plaque reads: “One last thing and you can go. Catch the Orb that lies below”.

All you need to do is pull out your fishing rod and try to catch the Orb. Once successful you can go back up and insert it into the pillar.

In summary, to complete the puzzles in the cave you need to:

Collect the gems of the same color as the statue Plant and harvest a carrot, some wheat, and a tomato Put the carrot, wheat, and tomato into the pot and cook Fish the orb out

That’s how to solve the four cave puzzles in the ‘With Great Power’ quest. Why not take a look at some of our other Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

How to earn Star Coins fast | How to make ratatouille | Is Disney Dreamlight Valley on Xbox Game Pass? | Where to find the Royal Tools | How to feed animals & their favorite foods | All fish locations and sale prices | All recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to get clay