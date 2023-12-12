Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to get oasis glass & locations

Oasis glass is an important resource in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s A Rift in Time expansion. Here’s how to find it and where to look.

Disney Dreamlight Valley players with the paid A Rift in Time expansion have plenty of new content to enjoy on Eternity Isle, from new characters, a new Royal Tool, and resources to find.

One of these new materials is oasis glass, which is necessary for crafting upgrades and completing certain Eternity Isle quests.

Oasis glass can pose a challenge for some players, as the game doesn’t outright tell you how to get it, and you’ll need quite a bit to complete the DLC’s quests. Here’s how to find oasis glass in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find oasis glass in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

Oasis glass is available in the following locations on Eternity Isle:

The Plains

The Wastes

The Oasis

The Borderlands

All four of these locations make up Eternity Isle’s Glittering Dunes biome.

The easiest place to look early on is The Plains, as those are unlocked as soon as you complete The Sands in the Hourglass quest and fix the broken bridge. The rest cost Mist to unlock.

How to get oasis glass in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are two ways to obtain oasis glass, one of which requires you to have some of the material to unlock.

First, you can find oasis glass by digging with your Royal Shovel anywhere in the Glittering Dunes.

The second is by using your Royal Pickaxe on Stalagmites in this area. However, this requires you to first upgrade your Pickaxe with the Small Glass Stalagmite Pickaxe Potion – which takes 10 shards of oasis glass.

There’s also a second upgrade that allows you to break even larger Stalagmites; it requires 20 shards of oasis glass to unlock.

How to quickly farm oasis glass in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The easiest way to farm oasis glass is to upgrade your Pickaxe and use it to break Stalagmites.

If you still need that first Pickaxe upgrade, though, your best bet is simply going anywhere in the Glittering Dunes and digging. Note that you can dig other things up in this area, such as Star Coins, Sand and Bones.

Oasis glass usually drops in stacks of two or three, so it shouldn’t take you too long to make it to the 10 necessary for that Pickaxe upgrade. Just be sure to bring some meals or grab some dates in case you need an energy boost.

