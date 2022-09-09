How to earn Star Coins fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Star Coins are essential to getting the most out of Disney Dreamlight Valley, so we’ve put together a handy ‘get rich quick’ guide to help you stock up on that all-important money.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a magical life sim that lets you create your own Pixar-style avatar, decorate your house with loads of themed furniture, and invite your favorite Disney characters like Remy and Wall-E to move into your town.

But even the fantasy world of Dreamlight Valley can’t escape capitalism. Money talks here – something Scrooge McDuck certainly won’t let you forget – and you’ll need plenty of Star Coins if you want to restore your town to its former glory.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your house to make room for that Buzz Lightyear statue you just had to buy, or you need more ingredients to cook Merlin’s favorite dish, here are a few ways to earn Star Coins fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get more money fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Forage for fruits and flowers

Disney / Gameloft

While it’s certainly not the most lucrative business plan in the game, you can actually earn a decent amount of money by simply picking up fruits, herbs, vegetables, and flowers that you find while walking around town and then selling them at Goofy’s stall.

This is especially useful at the start of your journey where money is harder to come by. For example, you can flog a single raspberry for 21 Star Coins or a leaf of basil for 25 Star Coins. If you’ve collected a lot of them, that money can add up quite fast.

Catch and sell some rare fish

Disney / Gameloft

Catching fish might take a little longer than foraging for fruit or flowers, but it’s worth the patience. Be on the lookout for red and blue circles in the water as these usually lead to rarer catches. For example, one Swordfish fetches a huge 700 Star Coins.

You can boost your haul by choosing fishing as a character’s specialty when you level up your friendship with them. Once you’ve done this, simply invite them to ‘hang out’ and there will be a small chance they’ll throw in a few extra fish when you catch one.

Mine gems with the pickaxe

Disney / Gameloft

Gems are some of the most lucrative items you can sell in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but they’re also quite rare. To find them, you’ll need to keep an eye out for tall black rocks along the walls of your town and hit them a few times with your pickaxe.

It’s not guaranteed that you’ll get any gems, but it’s always worth giving it a go, as rare ones like a Shiny Amethyst can sell for 2000 Star Coins. Just like fishing, you can bring along a friend that specializes in mining to potentially get some extra gems.

Unlock Remy first and start cooking meals

Disney / Gameloft

After you reopen the castle in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll be asked to choose between three realms that will each lead to a different Disney character: Moana, Wall-E, or Remy. Complete their mission, and they’ll move into your town!

We definitely recommend choosing Remy first, as the loveable rat will teach you a bunch of recipes to cook. Not only can these be given to characters to increase your friendship level, but high-rated meals can also be sold for a decent amount of Star Coins.

Those are some of the best ways to make money fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley. We’ve also got a guide for feeding animals, details on changing your appearance, and the locations of all the royal tools.