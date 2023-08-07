Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to get clay & locations

Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with useful resources and materials for you to collect and craft with. However, some can be a little tough to find, just like clay. Here’s how to find and get hold of clay in Dreamlight Valley.

You’ll need clay throughout this adorable cozy game, making it an extremely useful and important resource to have stored away. However, unlike stone, clay can be a little tough to find, especially due to the lack of explanation regarding how to get hold of it.

Article continues after ad

So, with that in mind, here are the best locations to find clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley, as well as how to get hold of it when you get there.

If you’re wondering if Disney Dreamlight Valley is worth it in 2023, you can check out our early access review here.

Contents:

Where to find clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft You can find clay in three different locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Clay is available to find in the following three regions in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Glade of Trust

Sunlit Plateau

Forgotten Lands

It’s worth opting for the Glade of Trust if you don’t have any other regions unlocked, as that is the cheapest one to get to, costing 5,000 Dreamlight to unlock.

Article continues after ad

If you want to get to Sunlit Plateau, you’ll need to unlock the Forgotten Lands in the first place.

How to get clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you’ve unlocked your chosen location, all you will need to do is grab your Royal Shovel and dig into the ground. You don’t need to dig anywhere special, the clay is not found in the sparkling mounds.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It’s not the only resource you can get from digging, so don’t expect clay to appear on the first try. However, it will appear regularly, so it’s not as elusive as Dreamlight Shards or Hardwood.

Article continues after ad

How to quickly farm clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There’s not really a trick to guarantee a multitude of clay in one go, but there are a few ways you can grab some quickly and easily.

Perhaps the most effective way to farm clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to head over to the Glade of Trust or the Sunlit Plateau with some high-energy meals or a stack of lemons. Simply grab your shovel and dig until you run out of energy, then eat and repeat.

Article continues after ad

Alternatively, if you want to farm clay without digging, it does occasionally spawn on the surface in the Sunlit Plateau. However, this is not the quickest way to farm clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

That’s how to get hold of clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While you’re grabbing clay, why not take a look at some of our other guides:

Lost Diaries locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to upgrade your house in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley codes | All Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock all characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley Emeralds guide | Is Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer? | How to feed animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to redeem the Golden Potato code | All Hidden Requirements for Stitch Friendship Quests | Current Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path | When is the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update? | Disney Dreamlight Valley crop growth times