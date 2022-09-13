Removing mushrooms in Disney Dreamlight Valley is not as easy as simply using your magic, so we’ve compiled a guide to show you how to get rid of those pesky fungi.

There are two things that annoyingly block your way in Disney Dreamlight Valley: Night Thorns and mushrooms. Night Thorns can be eliminated from the offset by using magic, but to get rid of mushrooms you’ll need to complete a few more quests and gather some materials.

With a bit of friendship, a sprinkle of magic, and a fair amount of collecting you’ll be able to clear up more of Dreamlight Valley, making it look nicer and become more accessible. Here’s how to remove mushrooms in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney / Gameloft Water these annoying mushrooms away with the right enchantment.

Complete ‘A New Enchantment’ quest with Merlin

This quest is the second friendship quest you will get with Merlin and typically happens relatively early in the game.

He will tell you about a temporary enchantment he can put on your Watering Can to get rid of the fungi but will need a few resources before he can perform it. He will ask for ten Dream Shards. Once you give him these he will require four Dandelions, four White Daisies, six Apples, and six Bananas.

After this has been collected he will temporarily enchant your Watering Can, allowing you to remove the mushrooms at the entrance to the Glade of Trust. After that, it will become void.

Complete ‘A Dark Experiment’ quest with Merlin

You won’t be able to re-enchant your Watering Can until you get to friendship level eight with Merlin. This will unlock the ‘Dark Experiement’ quest line and allow you to enchant your Watering Can permanently.

Merlin will ask you to collect 20 Mushrooms, five Emeralds, and three Purifies Night Shards. Then he will upgrade your Watering Can permanently.

Water the mushrooms

After the two quests have been completed and you have a permanently enchanted Watering Can, all you need to do is head to a mushroom patch and use your Watering Can on them. This will remove them and allow you to explore the magical land of Disney Dreamlight a little further.

That's how to remove the mushrooms in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

