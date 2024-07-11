Esiemo is a character in The First Descendant whose main strength is doing massive DPS damage. Here’s the best Esiemo build you can use in the game.

Unlike other characters in The First Descendant, most of Esiemo’s offense is done by using bombs and chain explosions to stack damage against opponents. Getting caught in one of Esiemo’s attack patterns can lead to death for most enemies when done right.

The question is, how is Esiemo best played and how can one take advantage of his explosive skillset to dominate the battlefield? Here’s the best Esiemo build you can put together in The First Descendant, as well as general best practices for this bomb-loving badass.

We currently have Esiemo sitting in C-tier in our tier list of best characters.

Best Esiemo build in The First Descendant – Recommended

Nexon Games Esiemo uses bombs to blast his opponents into oblivion.

Best Active Skills for Esiemo

While some characters in The First Descendent benefit from prioritizing certain skills and using others as backup, we found that the best way to play as Esiemo was to take advantage of all four of his Active Skills – listed in the table below.

However, while Guided Landmine and Arche Explosion are helpful skills, we found we used Time Bomb and Blast the most. Using both skills together allowed us to control when the bombs exploded and create chain reactions after we had baited other players into our trap.

Guided Landmine was more effective in one-on-one encounters, but the fun of playing as Esiemo is in creating elaborate chains or opportunistic bursts that catch enemies unawares.

It’s worth pointing out that using Time Bomb and Blast while under the Madness state caused by Arche Explosion makes this strategy even more deadly.

Unlike some other characters, Esiemo’s Passive Skill doesn’t really aid or boost any of his Actives, so doesn’t really need to be incorporated into this strategy.

All Skills Explained

Here are the full skill descriptions for all five of Esiemo’s abilities to get you up to speed:

Skill Description Type Time Bomb Launches a Sticky Bomb forward. The Sticky Bomb attaches to an enemy or terrain feature on contact. Active Blast Instantly detonates attached bombs. Bomb damage increases with the number of attached bombs. Active Guided Landmine Places a Guided Landmine at current location. Once placed, the Guided Landmine will fly to an enemy within its detection range and attach to it. Active Arche Explosion Starts moving forward fast. On collision with an enemy while charging, inflicts Knockback. When the movement ends, deals damage to nearby enemies and removes buffs from them. After the skill ends, Esiemo enters Madness state. Adventitious Habit skill Esiemo The First Descendant Adventitious Habit Active Adventitious Habit Drops a bomb on the ground when the shield is completely depleted. Passive

Nexon Games Esiemo’s skills are best used to create chain explosions.

Best Weapon for Esiemo

The best weapon for Esiemo is the Thunder Cage Submachine Gun, an Ultimate weapon that emits a shockwave, dealing electric damage to enemies. Couple this with the DPS damage Esiemo already does from his bombs and you’re onto a winning formula.

Sadly, Esiemo’s attacks don’t conduct electricity like Valby’s do, but that doesn’t stop it from being a helpful tool to do extra damage.

After equipping the Thunder Cage, add the following mods to increase your damage output:

Rifling Reinforcements – Boosts your Firearm ATK

– Boosts your Firearm ATK Fire Rate UP – Boosts your Fire Rate

– Boosts your Fire Rate Consume Magazines – Faster Reload & minor boost to Weak Point Damage

– Faster Reload & minor boost to Weak Point Damage Action and Reaction – Boosts Firearm Attack and Recoil

– Boosts Firearm Attack and Recoil Better Insight – Boosts Firearm Critical Hit Rate

– Boosts Firearm Critical Hit Rate Better Concentration – Boosts Firearm Critical Hit Damage

– Boosts Firearm Critical Hit Damage Weak Point Insight – Boosts Weak Point Damage & minor boost to Firearm Critical Hit Rate

Esiemo isn’t a character for the average run-and-gun player, his offense comes from his bombs, so the Thunder Cage is a reliable weapon to use in between detonating chains of explosions.

If you’d like to see more detail on those weapons and take a look at the best weapons in The First Descendant, check out our Ultimate weapons tier list.

Best Reactor for Esiemo in The First Descendant

One of The First Descendant’s more fun features is Reactors, powerful modifiers that allow you to tweak the damage you do and add some elemental damage or a status ailment.

When selecting your Reactor, it’s important to add one that gives you the most benefit based on your Active and Passive Skills.

For Esiemo, you’re going to want to prioritize skills that boost his Fusion and Fire damage output. Therefore, select skills that fall into the Skill Critical Hit Damage category.

It also pays to add some skills that boost Tingling damage once you’ve equipped the Thunder Cage Submachine Gun.

Best Descendant Modules for Esiemo

The best Descendant Modules available to Esiemo are:

Slot Module Description Quality 1 Cluster Bomb An attached bomb creates a chain reaction of explosions Transcendant 2 Skill Range Mastery Improves the Range of Skills Rare 3 Increased Shield Increases Max Shield Standard 4 Fire Specialist Increases the power of Fire skills Standard 5 Skill Expansion Increases the Effect Range of skills Standard 6 Focus on Fire Improves the power of Fire Skills, and reduces Skill Cooldowns Rare 7 Dual Claw Changes your Sub Attack to a Dual Claw. and increases Max Module Capacity Standard 8 Willpower Effect Increases DEF and buffs HP Heal skill Rare 9 Increased DEF Increases DEF Standard 10 Increased HP Increases max HP Standard 11 Technique Manual Skill deals a portion of your Max HP as damage Ultimate 12 Flexshot Add extra module –

This is a solid set-up for fighting general enemies as well as bosses.

Best External Components for Esiemo

External Components help keep you safe and allow you to boost the attributes most important to you.

As Esiemo’s main value is in doing DPS damage, we recommend using these four defensive Components to ensure that aspect of your build isn’t ignored.

Max Shield

Max HP

HP Recovery

DEF

The fun behind playing as Esiemo is running around planting bombs and watching them explode in glorious chain reactions. However, if you die before you can complete your fireworks display, you’re soon going to become frustrated.

This is why we’ve focused on defensive Components, as you’ll need to stay alive if you’re to truly enjoy the destructive power of your handiwork.

That’s the best Esiemo build you can use in The First Descendant. If you’re wondering whether Esiemo is the best choice for you, check out our best starter character build guide. There are also several rewards available via Twitch Drops until July 31.