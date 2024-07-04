Best Jayber build in The First Descendant: Skills, Weapons, Reactor & Modules

Each character in The First Descendant has their own skill specializations and powers that make them suited to a certain playstyle. Jayber is an ideal character for those who want to take on a utility role rather than blast opponents with overwhelming firepower.

Jayber is all about supporting other players by placing his deadly turrets in strategic locations to lay down a hail of bullets or to provide healing buffs to other members of the team.

Don’t let Jayber’s role as a support character fool you though. In the right hands, he can be deadly and is one of the most versatile characters you can use in The First Descendant.

Below, we’ll detail the best Jayber build we’ve seen so far and explain exactly how you can put them together. Remember, Jaybe isn’t a class for those who want to get in the thick of the fighting with the biggest guns; he’s for the players who like to boast about having the best strategies.

Best Skills for Jayber in The First Descendant

NEXON Games Jayber is more of an engineer than a warrior.

Here are the best skills for Jayber that you can use in The First Descendant:

Best Active Skills for Jayber

After experimenting with Jayber, we found the best way to play was to not stick to one Active Skill but to utilize a selection of them.

You can use a Medical Turret to heal your teammates when needed, but when not healing, we found that the Assault Turret was the most reliable. This keeps the enemy pinned down and makes up the core offensive gameplay for Jayber.

Passive Skill

Using both the Assault Turret and Medical Turret at the same time is a great way to get the best out of Jayber’s Passive Skill known as Turret Sync. This ability allows Jayber’s Attack power to increase when both forms of Turret are active.

Therefore, we’d recommend always finding a way to use both Medical and Assault Turrets in battle, even when healing teammates isn’t immediately required.

Best weapons for Jayber

NEXON Games Jayber makes use of Turrets in his gameplay rather than shooting it himself.

The best weapons available to Jayber are as follows:

Enduring Legacy (Machine Gun)

(Machine Gun) Afterglow Sword (Sniper Rifle)

(Sniper Rifle) Nazeistra’s Devotion (Hand Cannon)

Of course, when playing as Jayber you’re mostly going to be setting up Turrets, then watching with glee while your enemies get cut down by them. However, you’ll need to be able to defend yourself should an enemy get too close.

The Enduring Legacy is a powerful and reliable weapon for Jayber and will help you keep enemies at arm’s length. What you want to do is for enemies to back off so that your Turrets can take them out, and this machine gun is a great way to encourage this.

You can also use Nazeistra’s Devotion to quickly land powerful shots on enemies who get too close or are panicking while avoiding your Turrets. This powerful hand cannon only takes a shot or two to fall an enemy, who’ll likely be too distracted by your Turrets to realize what your own gun can do.

If you’re at a safe distance, sniping enemies with the Afterglow Sword can also be a clever strategy. Taking potshots at enemies who avoid coming near you because of your Turrets can make you a thorn in their side and drive them toward the players with bigger guns.

Best Reactor for Jayber in The First Descendant

One of The First Descendant’s more fun features is Reactors, powerful modifiers that allow you to tweak the damage you do and add some elemental damage or a status ailment. When selecting your Reactor, it’s important to add one that gives you the most benefit based on your Active and Passive Skills.

As Jayber is a Non-Attribute character, pick a Materialized Phase/Singularity Reactor to maximize Jayber’s Assault Turret, Medical Turret Active Skills, and Turret Sync Passive Skill.

Select the first Materialized Phase Reactor you find and upgrade it when a more powerful one comes along. There isn’t any specific one you need to choose but stick to this type.

Best Descendant Modules for Jayber

NEXON Games Jayber’s best build is one that combines the power of his Healing and Assault Turrets.

The best Descendant Modules available to Jayber are:

Increased HP – Boosts your Max HP.

– Boosts your Max HP. Non-Attribute Specialist – Boosts the Power of Non-Attribute Skills.

– Boosts the Power of Non-Attribute Skills. Increased DEF – Significantly increases your Defense.

– Significantly increases your Defense. Shortsword – Switches your Sub Attack to a Shortsword and boosts your Max Module Capacity.

– Switches your Sub Attack to a Shortsword and boosts your Max Module Capacity. Skill Cost Optimize – Reduces cooldowns on all skills and reduces Skill Costs.

– Reduces cooldowns on all skills and reduces Skill Costs. Nimble Fingers – Reduces cooldowns on all skills.

– Reduces cooldowns on all skills. Non-Attribute Master – Boosts Skill Power and Non-Attribute Power.

When you get to level 30, add the following Modules to this build:

Attacking Compulsion – Lets you turn your Healing Turret into another Assualt Turret.

– Lets you turn your Healing Turret into another Assualt Turret. DEF Accelerant – Boosts Skill Duration and Defense.

– Boosts Skill Duration and Defense. Non-Attribute Syncytium – Boosts Non-Attribute Skill Power and protects against critical hits.

– Boosts Non-Attribute Skill Power and protects against critical hits. Shield Conversion (DEF) – Increases defense at a small cost to your Shield – switch this to something offensive if not required.

Best External Components for Jayber

External Components help keep you safe and allow you to boost the attributes most important to you. As Jayber’s main value is in setting up Turrets to do most of his damage, we recommend using these four defensive Components:

Max Shield

Max HP

HP Recovery

DEF

That’s the best Jayber build you can use in The First Descendant. If you’re wondering whether Ajax is the best choice for you, check out our best starter character build guide. There are also several rewards available via Twitch Drops until July 31.