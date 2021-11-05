Lost Ark Twitch drops: How to claim beta keys

Lost Ark‘s Twitch drops currently consist of closed beta keys to let you try out the game early, so here’s how to claim them.

As Amazon’s MMOARPG, Lost Ark, finally rolls out for Western players, it’s no surprise that Twitch are offering some exclusive drops to celebrate the title’s closed beta.

At the moment, this free loot simply contains beta keys, which will allow avid fans a chance to dive into Arkium a little earlier.

If you’re looking to get ahead of the competition and find out what all of the fuss is about, then here’s how to claim Lost Ark Twitch drops and, in turn, get access to the beta.

How to claim Lost Ark Twitch drops

In order to snag yourself a beta code and start out your Lost Ark journey, you’ll need to connect your Twitch account to Lost Ark’s website.

In order to do this:

Watch 30 minutes of a streamer that is playing under the official Lost Ark category. You will receive a notification telling you that you have received a drop. Click on your user profile in the top right corner. Select ‘Drops‘ from the menu. Claim your prize! Visit Lost Ark’s official Twitch drop page. Sign in with your Twitch account. Authorize Lost Ark’s website. Your code will be sent to whichever e-mail address your Twitch is linked to.

How to use Lost Ark beta codes

In order to start playing, you’ll need to input the code to your Steam account. The process, thankfully, is pretty simple!

Open Steam. Select ‘Games‘ from the top menu. Choose ‘Activate a Product on Steam.’ Type in your code. Be sure to include the dashes (-). Install Lost Ark!

So that’s how to score yourself Lost Ark’s Twitch drops and, in turn, access to the Closed Beta! Looking to jump aboard the hype train? Be sure to check out our Lost Ark main page for all of the latest news.