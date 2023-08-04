Best Payday 3 beta stealth build: weapons, skills & equipment

If you’re struggling to repel the cops in the Payday 3 beta, taking the covert approach might be the way forward. Finding the best Payday 3 stealth build is the most efficient method to achieving this.

One of the most exciting things about Payday 3 is the ability to perform a heist however you want. You can go in guns blazing, or take the sneaky approach. Depending on your playstyle, the game accommodates both types of players.

Setting yourself up for success when stealthing a heist will depend on your build, though. The more optimized for stealth your build is, the greater your chances of beating the mission without any massive complications.

So if you’re struggling to find the right weapons and skills to help achieve this, here is the best Payday 3 stealth build we can recommend for you.

Best Payday 3 beta stealth weapons

In terms of weapons and equipment, you’ll likely want to bring something light to help you move around quickly. That means taking the Standard Lining vest (unlocks at level 18) which reduces your armor but increases mobility.

For weapons, concealment isn’t a factor in this game like it was in Payday 2 so it doesn’t necessarily matter what we take as long as it’s suppressed. We’d suggest taking the starter weapons CAR-4 and Signature 40 pistol. Be sure to also unlock and attach silencers to them so you can shoot at things without alerting the entire map.

And finally, for the rest of your equipment, take a throwing knife and ammo bag. You’ll likely never need to use them, but they’re the best items to use during a stealth heist.

Best Payday 3 beta stealth skills

Now we can move on to skills. In total, you’ll get 7 skill points in the beta once you hit the level cap of 22.

If you’re looking for the best all-around stealth build that will help you pull off your big score, here are the skills we’d recommend investing your points in:

Hacker (basic) : You can hack cameras to gain access to the area’s CCTV system. This functions as though you accessed the heist’s security room. You gain one Runtime.

: You can hack cameras to gain access to the area’s CCTV system. This functions as though you accessed the heist’s security room. You gain one Runtime. Appliance Breach : You can activate lures from a distance, as long as you have a clear line of sight.

: You can activate lures from a distance, as long as you have a clear line of sight. Glitch Protocol : You can hack a guard’s radio to cause a disturbance, stopping and distracting them, pausing any action they are doing. You must have a line of sight to the guard to hack them. The guard is distracted for 5 seconds, after which they will go back to their previous action. If the guard was escorting a player, the guard will go back to patrolling. If the guard was about to detain a player, the guard will go into Search mode instead. Using this ability has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

: You can hack a guard’s radio to cause a disturbance, stopping and distracting them, pausing any action they are doing. You must have a line of sight to the guard to hack them. The guard is distracted for 5 seconds, after which they will go back to their previous action. If the guard was escorting a player, the guard will go back to patrolling. If the guard was about to detain a player, the guard will go into Search mode instead. Using this ability has a cooldown of 60 seconds. Strategist (Basic) : You can mark 1 additional target. Your marks last 20% longer.

: You can mark 1 additional target. Your marks last 20% longer. CQC Specialist (Basic) : Whenever you perform a takedown, gain or refresh RUSH.

: Whenever you perform a takedown, gain or refresh RUSH. Groundskeeper : You perform takedowns 20% faster.

: You perform takedowns 20% faster. Cover-Up: Taking down a guard will immediately also answer the radio.

There are also two skills you may want to pick up depending on your playstyle, both found in the CQC Specialist deck: Savage Takedown, which intimidates any civilian within 5 meters of a takedown. You may only want to take this skill if you’re also doing crowd control, but if you’re avoiding alerting as many people as possible this isn’t worth taking.

The other optional skill is Pressure Points, where corpses need to be examined by civilians and guards before they realize they are dead. Sure, taking this skill will add a few seconds before someone tries calling the cops. However, if you’re already hiding the bodies to begin with this might become a wasted skill point.And that’s the best stealth build we’d recommend for you in the Payday 3 beta. Check out our other Payday 3 guides here:

