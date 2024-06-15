Every free Metallica reward and how to get them in Fortnite

Metallica arriving in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has brought tons of free cosmetic rewards for you to get your hands on. Here’s the full list of every free Metallica reward you can obtain without spending V-Bucks.

Fortnite’s 30.10 update kicked off Season 4 of the Festival mode, which has seen Metallica become the new headliner. However, unlike previous headliners, they have also shaken up the main Battle Royale and Rocket Racing modes with several exciting additions.

This has led to an abundance of ways players can get their hands on Metallica-themed skins and cosmetics. We have provided all the free Metallica rewards you can get in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

All free Metallica cosmetic rewards in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

There are 14 free Metallica cosmetic rewards you can get in Fortnite this season. To get all of these rewards you will need to complete several different Metallica quests and challenges across three different modes. These include the main Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival and Rocket Racing.

Cosmetic reward How to get Game mode Metallica Lightning Star Spray Metallica Quest – Spray Metallica concert images at different locations (3). Battle Royale Metallica Music Note Banner Icon Metallica Encore Quest stage 2 of 10 – Collect Metallica Music Notes (5). Battle Royale Parade Riffs Emote Complete 20 Metallica Quests. Battle Royale Metallica Music Note Banner Icon Complete the Metallica Poster. Battle Royale Metallica Ringer Emote Place between 1st-2000th in the Metallica Cup tournament. Battle Royale James’s ESP Snakebyte Guitar Complete 7 Metallica Festival Quests. Fortnite Festival Robert Warwick’s M72 Bass Complete 14 Metallica Festival Quests. Fortnite Festival Chasing Light Wheels Complete 5 Metallica Rocket Racing Quests Rocket Racing Backfire Car Body Complete 10 Metallica Rocket Racing Quests Rocket Racing Tech Decal Complete 12 Metallica Rocket Racing Quests Rocket Racing Stars Decal and Stripes Decal Complete 15 Metallica Rocket Racing Quests Rocket Racing Skulls Decal and Wings Decal Complete 16 Metallica Rocket Racing Quests Rocket Racing Flames Decal and Lightning Decal Complete 18 Metallica Rocket Racing Quests Rocket Racing Puppetmaster Decal Complete 20 Metallica Rocket Racing Quests Rocket Racing

You have until July 21 to claim all the free Metallica rewards from Fortnite Festival, July 2 for Battle Royale and August 16 for Rocket Racing.

Fortnite’s major collab with Metallica has introduced skins and cosmetics for every band member, the Metallica Loot Island and Ride the Lightning guitar mythic to the Battle Royale mode and even a live in-game concert event taking place on June 22 and June 23.