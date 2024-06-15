GamingFortnite

Every free Metallica reward and how to get them in Fortnite

Josh Taylor
Fortnite Metallica rewards.Epic Games

Metallica arriving in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has brought tons of free cosmetic rewards for you to get your hands on. Here’s the full list of every free Metallica reward you can obtain without spending V-Bucks.

Fortnite’s 30.10 update kicked off Season 4 of the Festival mode, which has seen Metallica become the new headliner. However, unlike previous headliners, they have also shaken up the main Battle Royale and Rocket Racing modes with several exciting additions.

This has led to an abundance of ways players can get their hands on Metallica-themed skins and cosmetics. We have provided all the free Metallica rewards you can get in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

All free Metallica cosmetic rewards in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

There are 14 free Metallica cosmetic rewards you can get in Fortnite this season. To get all of these rewards you will need to complete several different Metallica quests and challenges across three different modes. These include the main Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival and Rocket Racing.

Cosmetic rewardHow to getGame mode
Metallica Lightning Star SprayMetallica Quest – Spray Metallica concert images at different locations (3).Battle Royale
Metallica Music Note Banner IconMetallica Encore Quest stage 2 of 10 – Collect Metallica Music Notes (5).Battle Royale
Parade Riffs EmoteComplete 20 Metallica Quests.Battle Royale
Metallica Music Note Banner IconComplete the Metallica Poster.Battle Royale
Metallica Ringer EmotePlace between 1st-2000th in the Metallica Cup tournament.Battle Royale
James’s ESP Snakebyte GuitarComplete 7 Metallica Festival Quests.Fortnite Festival
Robert Warwick’s M72 BassComplete 14 Metallica Festival Quests.Fortnite Festival
Chasing Light WheelsComplete 5 Metallica Rocket Racing QuestsRocket Racing
Backfire Car BodyComplete 10 Metallica Rocket Racing QuestsRocket Racing
Tech DecalComplete 12 Metallica Rocket Racing QuestsRocket Racing
Stars Decal and Stripes DecalComplete 15 Metallica Rocket Racing QuestsRocket Racing
Skulls Decal and Wings DecalComplete 16 Metallica Rocket Racing QuestsRocket Racing
Flames Decal and Lightning DecalComplete 18 Metallica Rocket Racing QuestsRocket Racing
Puppetmaster DecalComplete 20 Metallica Rocket Racing QuestsRocket Racing

You have until July 21 to claim all the free Metallica rewards from Fortnite Festival, July 2 for Battle Royale and August 16 for Rocket Racing.

Fortnite’s major collab with Metallica has introduced skins and cosmetics for every band member, the Metallica Loot Island and Ride the Lightning guitar mythic to the Battle Royale mode and even a live in-game concert event taking place on June 22 and June 23.

