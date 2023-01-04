What are Account Levels & how to earn them in Fortnite

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Account Levels track your progress across seasons in Fortnite, but how do you earn them? And how can you check your Account Level? We’ve got all the answers you need right here.

If you’re curious to know how many times you’ve leveled up since you began playing Fortnite – or you’re just looking for bragging rights over your friends – then your Account Level is what you’ll want to check.

You’ll also occasionally need to earn extra Account Levels to complete challenges or unlock Midseason Styles for your Battle Pass skins, so we’ve got details of how you can do all of these things below.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games

What are Account Levels in Fortnite?

Your Account Level encompasses your progress across every Fortnite chapter and season that you’ve played so far. This is separate from your current Season Level which appears above you in the Lobby.

For example, let’s say you started playing Fortnite in Chapter 3: Season 4 and reached Level 80, then you reach Level 60 during Chapter 4: Season 1. Your current Account Level would then be Level 140.

Having a higher Account Level than other players doesn’t affect anything in the game – it’s simply a sign of how long you’ve been playing Fortnite.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to earn Account Levels in Fortnite

Earning an Account Level is as easy as leveling up in the current season of Fortnite. You can do this by playing standard Battle Royale mode, completing quests, or purchasing levels from the in-game shop.

Article continues after ad

We’ve got a guide to help you earn XP and level up fast in Fortnite which should come in handy if you’re trying to complete a challenge that requires you to earn Account Levels in the game.

How to check your Account Level in Fortnite

You can see your current Account Level by scrolling across to the Career tab from the Fortnite Lobby. It should appear in the top right corner of the screen.

That’s everything you need to know about Account Levels! Check out some more Fortnite guides below:

All Fortnite weekly challenges | How to use Reality Augments | How to play Fortnite Split Screen | Fortnite Gun Game codes | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Best Fortnite Deathrun codes for Creative mode | How to Tactical Sprint in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | Best Fortnite skins ever | How many people play Fortnite?