How to get free Summer Sail Shark glider in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite’s All Sweat Summer event has finally arrived and you can get your hands on a Summer Sail Shark glider as a free reward. Here’s how to obtain the Sail Shark glider during Chapter 5 Season 3.

Epic’s annual Summer event has returned complete with tons of ways you can earn XP and get some free cosmetic rewards. However, the most desired reward from the event is the Summer Sail Shark glider, which is a summer variant of the original Sail Shark glider from Chapter 2 Season 3.

Here’s how you can get the Summer Sail Shark glider for free in Fortnite.

How to get free Summer Sail Shark glider in Fortnite

To get the Summer Sail Shark glider for free in Fortnite, you will need to complete 15 All Sweat Summer quests.

Epic Games The Water Levels Wrap, Summer Sail Shark glider, and Deck Ducky Back Bling cosmetic rewards.

The All Sweat Summer event features tons of different quests that players can complete to earn 25K XP for each quest. There are also three bonus summer quests that players are tasked with to earn themselves some free cosmetic rewards.

Here’s every Sweat Summer free cosmetic reward you can get and how you can claim them all.

Reward How to claim Water Levels Wrap Complete 10 All Sweat Summer quests Summer Sail Shark glider Complete 15 All Sweat Summer quests Deck Ducky Back Bling Complete 20 All Sweat Summer quests

