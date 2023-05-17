Fortnite Ranked Urgent Quests: How to get all free rewards

Ranked mode has arrived in Fortnite, bringing with it a new set of challenges called Ranked Urgent Quests – and if you complete enough of them, you’ll be able to earn free rewards.

Following the v24.40 update, Fortnite now offers a new competitive mode called Ranked Play, which has been eagerly awaited by players. Trios lobbies have been removed from all game modes, and this new format takes the place of the traditional Arena mode.

The first season of Ranked mode, officially called Ranked Season Zero, has now begun. Players can opt into this brand-new competitive mode from the main lobby and then head to the Island to compete for the top spot while rising through the ranks.

Epic Games has also introduced a set of Ranked Urgent Quests that will appear in each Ranked match. If you complete enough of these challenges, you’ll be able to earn some free cosmetics. Here’s everything we know about them so far.

Contents

Epic Games

What are Ranked Urgent Quests in Fortnite?

If you’re playing a Ranked match in Fortnite, you’ll be able to see the new Ranked Urgent Quests as soon as you drop out of the Battle Bus. These quests are given out at random, and they only last as long as you are alive in the match.

Once you are eliminated and load back into the lobby, the quest progress automatically resets and a new quest appears when you drop out of the Battle Bus in a new match. When you finish a set number of these quests, you’ll unlock free rewards that correspond to each tier of the questline.

Epic Games

All free rewards for Ranked Urgent Quests

Here are all the free rewards you can unlock in Ranked mode as well as how many Ranked Urgent Quests you’ll need to complete to get them:

Quest Reward Complete Ranked Urgent Quests (5) Get in the Ring Loading Screen Complete Ranked Urgent Quests (10) Banner Icon Complete Ranked Urgent Quests (15) GG Gnarly Emoticon Complete Ranked Urgent Quests (20) Purrpendicular Spray Complete Ranked Urgent Quests (25) Banner Icon Complete Ranked Urgent Quests (30) GG Gleam Emoticon Complete Ranked Urgent Quests (35) Shark Surfers Spray Complete Ranked Urgent Quests (40) Banner Icon Complete Ranked Urgent Quests (45) Knuckles Up Emoticon Complete Ranked Urgent Quests (50) Quad Squad Spray Unlock all Ranked Rewards Burn Bright Emote

You can see these rewards and track your progress by scrolling down to the Ranked option on the Quests tab. These new quests became active with the v24.40 update and they do not have an expiration date as of yet.

All potential Ranked Urgent Quests in Fortnite

A single Ranked Urgent Quest will be given out at the start of each Ranked match in the game, but the quest you’ll get is completely random, so you can’t predict what you’re going to get.

Fortunately, iFireMonkey has compiled a list of all the potential Ranked Urgent Quests that you can encounter when you drop out of the Battle Bus. You can see those below:

Damage opponents with Assault Rifles or Explosives (100)

Damage opponents with Assault Rifles or Pistols (100)

Eliminate an opponent Assault Rifles or Pistols (1)

Damage opponents with Assault Rifles or Sniper Rifles (100)

Deal damage to opponents (100)

Eliminate an opponent (1)

Gain shields this match (100)

Hit Headshots (10)

Place top 50

Damage opponents with rare or better weapons (100)

Damage opponents with Shotguns or Explosives (100)

Damage opponents with Shotguns or Pistols (100)

Eliminate an opponent with Shotguns or Pistols (1)

Damage opponents with Shotguns or Sniper Rifles (100)

Damage opponents with SMGs or Explosives (100)

Damage opponents with SMGs or Pistols (100)

Damage opponents with SMGs or Sniper Rifles (100)

Eliminate an opponent with SMGs or Sniper Rifles (1)

Survive Storm Circles (3)

That’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Ranked Urgent Quests so far and the rewards you can claim for free when you complete enough of them.

