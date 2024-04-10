GamingFortnite

All Fortnite Rocket Racing Season 1 Neon Rush quests and challenges

Fortnite Neon Rush Rocket Racing coverEpic Games

A new season called Neon Rush is here in Fortnite Rocket Racing and brings a plethora of quests for players to complete. Here are all of them.

Fortnite’s racing mode Rocket Racing has recently gotten its first big content update, Neon Rush, which introduces a slew of new features, circuits, and goodies to the game. While Epic has said that they would not refer to seasonal upgrades as “Seasons” but rather by content theme, Neon Rush is the first of many such updates to the game mode.

Along with five new courses, cars, wheels, decals, and other cosmetic items, there is also a completely new questline and rank reset that awards players for completing each quest. Furthermore, completing these tasks helps you level up your Rocket Racing rank faster, allowing you to compete in higher-ranked races.

However, if you only want free goodies by completing challenges, here are all of the Neon Rush quests in Fortnite Rocket Racing Season 1.

Aetherius Wheels in Rocket Racing FortniteEpic Games
You can unlock Aetherius Wheels by completing Ranked Neon Rush Quests.

Fortnite Rocket Racing Neon Rush Kickoff Quests

The kickoff of Neon Rush brings Neon Rush Kickoff Quests. Complete Neon Rush Kickoff Quests to unlock the Aetherius Wheels and 13 different paint colors for them. These Quests are available until the end of Neon Rush.

Here are all the quests and rewards you can earn:

QuestReward
Complete Ranked Races (5)Free Aetherius Wheel paint color
Complete Ranked Races (10)Free Aetherius Wheel paint color
Complete Ranked Races (20)Free Aetherius Wheel paint color
Complete Ranked Races (30)Free Aetherius Wheel paint color
Complete Ranked Races (50)Free Aetherius Wheel paint color
Complete Runs in Speed Run Matches (15)Free Aetherius Wheel paint color
Complete Runs in Speed Run Matches (30)Free Aetherius Wheel paint color
Complete Runs in Speed Run Matches (60)Free Aetherius Wheel paint color
Complete Runs in Speed Run Matches (120)Free Aetherius Wheel paint color
Complete Runs in Speed Run Matches (175)Free Aetherius Wheel paint color
Complete Neon Rush Kickoff Quests (1)Free Aetherius Wheel paint color
Complete Neon Rush Kickoff Quests (4)Free Aetherius Wheel paint color
Complete Neon Rush Kickoff Quests (7)Free Aetherius Wheel paint color
Complete Neon Rush Kickoff Quests (10)Free Aetherius Wheel paint color

Rocket Racing Ranked Quests

Neon Rush brings a new Ranked period. With this new beginning, everyone’s rank has been reset. Your rank is based on your finishing rank in the last Ranked period, meaning you may start at Gold, Silver, etc. instead of Bronze if you finished at a high rank in the last Ranked period.

Speed Run track in Fortnite Rocket RacingEpic Games
The new Neon Rush update brings five new tracks to Rocket Racing.

Here are all the Ranked Quests in Rocket Racing Neon Rush and rewards:

QuestReward
Achieve Bronze Rank 1 (1)5,000 XP
Achieve Bronze Rank 2 (1)Free Psypher Trail paint color
Achieve Bronze Rank 3 (1)Free decal
Achieve Silver Rank 1 (1)Free Psypher Trail paint color
Achieve Silver Rank 2 (1)Free decal
Achieve Silver Rank 3 (3)10,000 XP
Achieve Gold Rank 1 (1)Free Psypher Trail paint color
Achieve Gold Rank 2 (1)Free Psypher Trail paint color
Achieve Gold Rank 3 (1)Free Psypher Trail paint color
Achieve Platinum Rank 1 (1)Free Psypher Trail paint color
Achieve Platinum Rank 2 (1)Free Psypher Trail paint color
Achieve Platinum Rank 3 (1)Free Psypher Trail paint color
Achieve Diamond Rank 1 (1)Free Psypher Trail paint color
Achieve Diamond Rank 2 (1)Free Psypher Trail paint color
Achieve Diamond Rank 3 (1)Free Psypher Trail paint color
Achieve Elite Rank (1)Free Psypher Trail paint color
Achieve Champion Rank (1)Free Psypher Trail paint color
Achieve Unreal Rank (1)Free Psypher Trail paint color

