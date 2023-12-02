Fortnite adds more Eminem Big Bang showings after server issues lock players out

Fortnite’s ‘The Big Bang’ event, which features a concert from Eminem, will have multiple showings for those who got stuck in long queues.

Despite being the shortest season in Fortnite history, Chapter 4 Season OG etched itself into players’ hearts as one for the history books. The season broke two records for Epic Games with over 45 million players in one day and 100 million in November.

Fortnite made up for the short season by adding back some of the best guns, items, and skins from previous years. Not only that, but they collaborated with one of the biggest rappers in history—Eminem.

To send off the OG map one more time, Fortnite is holding a ‘big’ event where a meteor will be hitting the map to usher in the new season. An in-game concert from Eminem will accompany the sendoff. With such a highly anticipated end, the Fortnite servers appear to be no match for the fan base.

Fortnite promises multiple showings of ‘The Big Bang’ event

The event featuring Eminem was set to start at 2 PM EST, with the game modes being disabled in preparation 30 minutes prior.

However, the influx of players was too much for the servers, which left thousands of players stuck in long queues.

Fortnite took to Twitter/X to assure fans that they would not miss out on the event as long as they were in the queue for the performance. ‘The Big Bang’ event will have multiple showings after the initial 2 pm EST time slot to ensure as many people as possible can attend.

“Well that escalated quickly,” said Fortnite on X. “Whether you’re in the lobby or in a queue, fear not! We’ll be adding two more showings of The Big Bang after the 2pm ET show.”

Multiple users beneath the post sang the praises of Fortnite for keeping the fans in mind for the event, with some calling the move a ‘W’. Although others seemed to be disappointed that they would not be able to make the first showing.

The next showings for The Big Bang event are at 5pm and 11pm EST.