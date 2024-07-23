Fortnite Rocket Racing Inferno Island update July 23 patch notes: Ranked Season 2 & new tracks

The Rocket Racing Inferno Island update for Fortnite is finally here to bring new tracks and a fresh season of Ranked gameplay. Here’s everything included in the patch notes.

Epic Games announced the Rocket Racing Inferno Island update on July 23, 2024. While Neon Rush has ended, the arena floor is now lava – well, not literally.

Obsidian and Skull Rock Isle are the new tracks introduced and the patch also brings a Casual Racing playlist for players who want to enjoy all the action without the risks involved.

Article continues after ad

Below you can find the complete rundown of the July 23 patch.

Epic Games

New Tracks in Rocket Racing

Brace yourself for a volcanic wave of all-new tracks! Inferno Island’s smoldering sights await in five new Epic-made tracks, most of which will definitely have you reaching for the air con:

Obsidian : The arteries of this fiery paradise serve as cylindrical passageways. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at Bronze I.)

: The arteries of this fiery paradise serve as cylindrical passageways. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at Bronze I.) Seafoam Cove : Need a break from the heat? Feel the brisk ocean breeze as you cruise along serene scenery. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at Bronze I.)

: Need a break from the heat? Feel the brisk ocean breeze as you cruise along serene scenery. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at Bronze I.) Skull Rock Isle : Venture up and through twisting turns! Drift ‘round a fiery inferno on the inside, and a cool beachy paradise on the outside. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at Silver I.)

: Venture up and through twisting turns! Drift ‘round a fiery inferno on the inside, and a cool beachy paradise on the outside. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at Silver I.) Twin Flame Island : Choose between split paths on this island close to Inferno Island. (Difficulty: Advanced. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at Gold I.)

: Choose between split paths on this island close to Inferno Island. (Difficulty: Advanced. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at Gold I.) Azure Grotto: Drive, drift, and fly through some of Inferno Island’s most popular tourist attractions. (Difficulty: Advanced. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at Gold I.)

Those aren’t all the new tracks! Travel to the lower-temperature part of Inferno Island on two new tropical tracks from 404 Creative:

Article continues after ad

Lavish Lagoon : Perfect for a getaway, so long as you don’t relax too much. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at Silver I.)

: Perfect for a getaway, so long as you don’t relax too much. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at Silver I.) Basalt Burrow: You’ll need quick reflexes in the treacherous twists en route to the finish line! (Difficulty: Expert. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at Platinum I.)

New Casual Racing Playlist

Want to sharpen your racing skills without affecting your rank? Check out the new Casual Racing playlist! This playlist brings players of all skill levels together to compete in a random order of tracks. Because it won’t impact your standing, it’s ideal for a warm-up before hitting the big leagues… or when you fancy some high-speed hijinks.

Article continues after ad

Rank Reset

Inferno Island brings a flamin’ hot new Ranked period! Your new rank is based on your finishing rank in the last Ranked period, meaning you may start in Gold, Silver, etc. instead of Bronze if you finished at a high rank in the last Ranked period.

This Ranked period will end on a date that we’ll announce in the future, so take plenty of pit stops at our social channels! Ignite your red-hot skills and leave your competition in the dust ashes.

Article continues after ad

New Lockjaw Starter Quest Pack

Rivalries run hot on Inferno Island, and racer Cinder might just be the spark that causes the entire competition to ignite! Start your engines with the Lockjaw Starter Quest Pack, which will be in the Shop for $9.99 USD starting July 25 at 8 PM ET.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games

This Pack includes:

Lockjaw Car Body

4 Lockjaw Decals (Flames, Lightning, Stripes, Wings)

Cinder Outfit (Has a Fortnite Style, and a LEGO® Style to use in Fortnite experiences that support LEGO Styles)

Lockjaw Quest Bundle* – Complete Quests in Rocket Racing to earn: Lockjaw Duneracer Wheels (has 12 paint colors) Lockjaw Sport Wheels 3 Lockjaw Decals (Blackout, Heatwave, and Oasis) Race Ready Style for the Cinder Outfit



The Quests will be auto-completed on or around July 25, 2025.

All the Car components in the Lockjaw Starter Quest Pack — including those unlockable from Quests — are eligible for cross-game ownership with Rocket League!

Article continues after ad

Major Improvements, Adjustments & Bug fixes

Changes and Additions

General

If diving downwards, thrusters will now apply at least a 30% upward force when used.

Weekly “Inferno Island” Quests have been added!

Ranked Rewards

With a new Ranked period beginning, new rewards are yours to race towards! As you climb the ranks, get the Sonic Boom Boost, Sonic Boom Trail, and something golden…



Bug Fixes