How to play Rocket Racing

Fortnite’s Rocket Racing has finally been released after getting teased alongside LEGO Fortnite during the Big Bang event.

The new game mode comes from the creative minds behind Epic Games’ other title, Rocket League. Rocket Racing will be completely racing-focused, including elements from the battle royale.

Rocket Racing’s trailer was released shortly before the launch and revealed more information about the new mode. While racing is the main focus of the mode, it will also feature tricks, in-course obstacles and more.

Like Fortnite, Rocket Racing is completely free to play. The player just has to have Fortnite downloaded in order to access the mode.

Rocket Racing can be played through Fortnite

To access Rocket Racing, the player will have to load up Fortnite and start on the main screen. Similar to LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing can be selected from the pull down menu.

When scrolling down from the main Fortnite lobby, players can select different modes to jump into. Zero build, ranked, and other game modes can be selected here – including Rocket Racing.

Once the player selects Rocket Racing from the pull down menu, they will be loaded into that lobby. Again, this is the same process for LEGO Fortnite and other Fortnite-based modes.

So there you have it – that’s how you play Rocket Racing in Fortnite. Make sure you check out our other content guides below:

