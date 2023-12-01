Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass leaks: Solid Snake, Family Guy & more

The Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has now been leaked and it features Peter Griffin, Solid Snake and more skins that are rumored to appear. Here’s a rundown on all the leaks.

As Fortnite Season OG draws to a close, players eagerly anticipate the Big Bang live event, which will serve as a turning point to Chapter 5 Season 1. The forthcoming season has been long in development, and numerous leaks regarding it have surfaced in recent months.

Article continues after ad

In addition to the forthcoming LEGO collaboration and the Rocket Racing mode, sources indicate that Epic Games intends to incorporate additional features in the game. But with the arrival of each new Fortnite season, excitement surrounding the Battle Pass remains at an unprecedented level.

Article continues after ad

In the same way that players were speculating about the Battle Pass skins for the upcoming season, the first significant leak for the same has now been released, revealing a collaboration that will feature skins of Peter Griffin (Family Guy), Solid Snake (Metal Gear Solid), and more.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a rundown on all the Battle Pass cosmetics leaked so far.

Top5Gaming Fortnite continues to expand.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass skins leaked

ShiinaBR, HYPEX, and other well-known data miners have now leaked the Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 on X. The aforementioned image originates from multiple sources who spotted the artwork on Xbox Stores across various regions.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The artwork indicates that the season’s theme is Underground, and the cover art presents seven brand-new skins that will be available in the next Battle Pass. Characters such as Peter Griffin from Family Guy and Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid are prominently featured in the leaked image, which are believed to be the collab skins next season.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, some leakers speculate that the individual depicted in the middle is John Jones, the central figure in the Fortnite lore, who has since established a secret underground society. The pass also contains survey skins comprising a Tiger Man and three additional characters resembling crime lords.

Despite the fact that this is merely the first leak of the next Battle Pass, players will learn more about Chapter 5 Season 1 following the upcoming Eminem live event. We will update this page whenever additional info or leaks regarding the upcoming Battle Pass becomes available online.

Article continues after ad

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

Article continues after ad

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins