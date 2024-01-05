Fortnite players share the best way to get Rocket Racing cars

Fortnite players think completing the Chapter 5 Season 1 battle pass is the best way to obtain new cosmetics for Rocket Racing.

Rocket Racing, introduced in Chapter 5 after a tease at the Big Bang event, is one of the three new game modes. Despite having a lower average player count compared to LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite Festival, a recent leak hints at the arrival of a more challenging game mode for Rocket Racing, potentially sparking renewed interest.

A downside to Rocket Racing is the cost of cosmetics. Fortnite added cosmetics to give players different vehicle options when the game was released. But a single car will set users back 2,000 or more V-Bucks.

With the high cost of cosmetics, players have determined that completing the current season’s battle pass is the best way to get a new car and variants for Rocket Racing.

Fortnite battlepass makes Rocket Racing car 950 Vbucks

A Reddit post on the official Fortnite page had one poster complaining about adding a Rocket Racing car in the battle pass. However, the users beneath the post beg to differ, saying that the value is excellent in comparison.

“Compared to prices in the shop, this is a freaking steal,” said one user.

“Like the cars in the battlepass,” said another. “At least now I don’t have to pay for one.”

Players are fuming over the exorbitant prices of Rocket Racing cosmetics, calling the current system nothing but a “scam.” Despite the outcry, Epic Games remains mum on any potential adjustments, leaving racers in the dust with no alternative pricing on the horizon.

For the time being, Rocket Racing players will have to settle between getting the cars directly from the shop or grinding through over 100 levels in the battle pass to be able to obtain one. Thankfully, LEGO Fortnite takes the pressure off grinding XP, allowing players to earn it by simply being in a world.