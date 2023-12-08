Fortnite and Rocket League fans surprised by Rocket Racing reveal

Rocket Racing surprised Fortnite and Rocket League fans with a trailer for the new game just before its expected release on December 8.

Rocket Racing is a new game developed by the creators of Rocket League and will be integrated into Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 as a free-to-play racing game.

Despite being free-to-play, similar to Fortnite, Rocket Racing will contain skins and various cosmetics so that players can customize their cars to their liking and race in style.

The official Rocket Racing X/Twitter account surprised fans anticipating the game, releasing a trailer teasing what players can expect on December 8.

Rocket Racing teases fans with game trailer

The trailer Rocket Racing, which was cinematic and not a gameplay trailer, featured the iconic Octane Rocket League car showcasing boosting and aerial maneuvers as the driver raced a rival to the finish line.

Both Rocket League and Fortnite fans have been reacting mostly positively to the trailer, feeling that the “hype” for the game is building to a crescendo, interested in how the mashup of two of the world’s most popular games will turn out.

“I am more of a realistic sim racing guy,” one fan admitted but continued to state that “this genuinely looks fun. It better be split-screen for couch co-op.”

Another fan saw only “great” things in the trailer for the game: “A great game with great potential! Hope to play soon!”

Other fans agreed that the trailer looked amazing, but were quick to remind others that there was no actual gameplay, and were wary of being disappointed.

“Gotta see gameplay. High ceiling, low floor,” one player cautioned. “Hyped but wish there was gameplay,” another agreed.

Rocket Racing is expected to be released today, December 8.