Fortnite players demand rare Kratos & Travis Scott skins return to Item Shop

Fortnite players demanded that popular skins like the rare Travis Scott and Kratos skins replace Morty in the shop.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has launched and there is more content than ever for players to get stuck into, like Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival.

One major part of every new season players get excited for is the new Fortnite shop skins. Epic Games usually releases brand new skins that players love, and allow fans to get some old fan favorites like the John Wick cosmetic bundle.

Article continues after ad

However, players have complained about some popular skins like Travis Scott & Kratos not being in the shop, and are bored of some shop staples like the Morty skin.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games

Fans want Morty gone and Travis & Kratos back

Despite regular rotations, disgruntled fans are complaining on social media about having to wait for skins like Kratos and Travis Scott with creative memes.

While players found this viral X/Twitter post funny, many agreed that they really would prefer Travis Scott & Kratos skins to return over Morty.

Article continues after ad

“If I open up the item shop one more day and see Morty’s mug I’m losing it,” one fan complained. “Waiting for Travis Scott bundle and Kratos bundle to return!” Another agreed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

But other players didn’t have high hopes for the return of the rare skins, as the top comments says, “Bro Travis and the rest ain’t coming back.”

Article continues after ad

However, even if the rare skins don’t return, Epic Games has constantly surprised players with their skin collaborations, like the recent addition of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Article continues after ad

So, even if you didn’t manage to get your hands on the Travis Scott or Kratos skins when they first released, you can be sure that Epic Games will release new collabs that you’ll find just as cool.

For guides on all content Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 related, visit our articles linked below:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins

Article continues after ad