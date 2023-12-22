Fortnite x John Wick skin: How to get, styles & more

Epic Games has added John Wick, the majorly popular movie character to the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Here’s how to get it, the price, and more details.

Players have been loving Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, and the slew of consistent and exciting updates that Epic Games have been bringing since its release, like LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite Festival.

Epic Games haven’t stopped releasing cool new skins for players to obtain either despite all the new updates, like the Peter Griffin Battle Pass skin and the Solid Snake skin.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite has now given players the chance to purchase John Wick cosmetics in the game. If you’re wondering how to get the John Wick skin, and other themed items and their price, we’ve got you covered right here.

Article continues after ad

All Fortnite x John Wick cosmetics and prices

Here’s a complete list of all the John Wick cosmetic items and their prices:

John Wick outfit – 2,000 V-Bucks (with four selectable styles)

Wick’s Katana Back Bling outfit – 500 V-Bucks

Lights Out Emote – 400 V-Bucks

Assassin Wrap – 200 V-Bucks

Bulletproof Emote – 200 V-Bucks

Be Seeing You Emote – 200 V-Bucks

Simple Sledge Pickaxe – (Bundle Exclusive)

You can also save 900 V-Bucks by purchasing the skin and all the additional cosmetics in a John Wick bundle for just 2,400 V-Bucks, which will also include the Simple Sledge Bundle Exclusive Pickaxe.

Article continues after ad

How to get Fortnite x John Wick cosmetics

To purchase any of the John Wick items or the skin, you need to head to the Fortnite Item Shop and locate the section with the cosmetics.

Once you’re there, simply select an item and hold down the Purchase button. Make sure to stack up on V-Bucks before you make the purchase.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

If you purchased the John Wick Bundle or the skin separately, you should now have access to all the different style options. Here’s what they look like.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite x John Wick skin styles

The John Wick skin has four different styles for players to choose from, each with unique features.

Epic Games Four selectable styles for John Wick skin in Fortnite.

Arrive onto the battlefield in style with a classic John Wick look, featuring a black suit combined with a white shirt, and neatly gelled back hair. Secondly, show you’re opponents how tough you are by choosing the Damaged Style, featuring a war-torn suit with bullets and a disheveled hairstyle.

Thirdly, become the warrior that all your opponents in the Battle Royale will fear with the iconic, all-black, Baba Yaga-themed suit. Lastly, outfit your character in the epitome of style with this crisp, Tailored suit as seen in the Parabellum movie, and a longer flowing hairstyle.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s all the John Wick skin styles and everything you need to know about the Fortnite x John Wick collab cosmetics. For more about Fortnite, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.