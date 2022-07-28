MultiVersus leak reveals Rick gameplay and multiple new Rick & Morty skins

Lawrence Scotti . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

New gameplay and skins have leaked for Rick’s release in the new Warner Bros fighting game MultiVersus, elating Rick & Morty fans everywhere.

MultiVersus has quickly taken over the fighting game scene as Warner Bros’ answer to the Smash Bros franchise as a crossover platform fighter of their own.

While the game has already boasted a massive amount of players, there’s still so much content on the way with new characters and new skins to be rolled out.

Now, a new leak has shown one of those characters in action.

Player First Games MultiVersus features tons of Warner Bros characters.

New leak shows Rick gameplay in MultiVersus

On July 28, Twitter user InTheShade posted a video of Rick gameplay, from Rick & Morty, im MultiVersus.

In the video, Rick utilizes his Portal Gun in combat and when charged up can create portals as well as knock back enemies.

He can also Polymorph his opponents by discharging a large blast with an even bigger gun.

Along with the leaked gameplay footage came news of two new skins for Rick. On top of the already leaked Pickle Rick, he’s also getting a Mech Suit Rick and Seal Team Rick.

Also revealed was the new Cromulons 1v1 stage for Rick & Morty.

These leaks are the very first look at Rick joining the roster of MultiVersus fighters. As for his grandson Morty, there still hasn’t been any footage revealed of him in the game just yet.

Rick’s release date in MultiVersus continues to remain a mystery. Until then, keep your eye on our MultiVersus page for more news.